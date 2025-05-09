Minister Dean Macpherson signs pilot MOUs with three municipalities to improve municipal infrastructure delivery

Minister Macpherson signs pilot MOUs with three municipalities to improve municipal infrastructure delivery

• The Minister of Public Works & Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, has signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with three local government municipalities across three provinces to improve infrastructure delivery.

• The first-of-its-kind ‘Adopt-a-Municipality’ initiative, adopted by the Presidential Infrastructure Coordinating Council in November last year, will see Infrastructure South Africa (ISA) work with municipalities to introduce rapid infrastructure interventions.

• This will help improve the implementation and delivery of infrastructure projects, ensuring that more projects are completed on time and within budget.

The Minister of Public Works & Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, on Friday morning signed MoUs with Metsimaholo Local Municipality in the Free State, uMngeni Local Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal, and Govan Mbeki Local Municipality in Mpumalanga as part of the pilot phase of the ‘Adopt-a-Municipality’ initiative to improve infrastructure delivery at the local government level.

Each MoU will remain in effect for a period of 24 months.

The first-of-its-kind initiative, adopted by the Presidential Infrastructure Coordinating Council and chaired by President Cyril Ramaphosa last year, will see Infrastructure South Africa (ISA) work with municipalities and the private sector to introduce rapid infrastructure interventions aimed at improving the implementation and delivery of infrastructure projects. The objective is to address cost overruns, poor workmanship, and inadequate planning—challenges that have frequently plagued municipal infrastructure initiatives.

“The initiative will help us address the often chequered track record of infrastructure delivery at local government level across South Africa, to ensure that infrastructure budgets are properly spent, that projects are properly prepared, that project cost overruns are avoided, and poor workmanship addressed. With this initiative, we are trying to change the narrative surrounding local government infrastructure projects and bring an end to the era of failing municipal infrastructure, as we see in many places across the country,” Minister Macpherson said.

“While we are launching the project in three municipalities, we intend to replicate the model countrywide in the months and years ahead. This initiative will play an important role in achieving our goal of turning the country into a construction site—with more infrastructure projects successfully executed to stimulate economic investment, grow the economy and, most importantly, create jobs.”

Following the signing of the MoUs, the scope of ISA’s involvement with these three municipalities will include, among others:

• Project preparation and planning;

• Collaboration with municipalities and strategic partners to efficiently package projects and programmes;

• Assisting municipalities in developing robust and bankable business cases to attract funding from both public and private sectors;

• Streamlining approvals, authorisations, licences, and permissions to expedite project implementation and address regulatory bottlenecks that may hinder progress; and

• Implementing effective monitoring mechanisms to track project progress, ensuring accountability and the timely completion of infrastructure developments.

A digital dashboard will also be developed on ISA’s website to enable the respective mayors, the Minister of Public Works & Infrastructure, and government officials to monitor progress on infrastructure projects and address any emerging challenges promptly.

“With the launch of the ‘Adopt-a-Municipality’ project, we are seeking to deliver tangible results from the policy interventions we have introduced since taking office, in order to meaningfully improve infrastructure delivery. It is one of the key initiatives being implemented in the Department of Public Works & Infrastructure to expedite infrastructure development as we work to build a better South Africa for all our people.”

