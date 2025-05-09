Data Broker Market Key Driver: Rise In E-Commerce

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is the Data Broker Market and How Fast Is It Growing?

The global data broker market is experiencing strong growth, with its size expected to increase from $303.11 billion in 2024 to $332.89 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. This momentum is projected to continue, reaching $479.73 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 9.6%. The market's expansion is underpinned by rising demand for personalized consumer insights, the proliferation of digital devices, and the growing reliance on real-time data analytics across industries.

What Is the Market Outlook for the Data Broker Industry?

The data broker market is thriving due to the explosion of data from digital sources such as IoT devices, social media platforms, and e-commerce channels. As businesses increasingly depend on data-driven strategies for marketing, customer engagement, fraud detection, and risk management, data brokers play a critical role in aggregating and analysing structured and unstructured data. The evolving regulatory landscape and technological advancements in artificial intelligence and cloud computing are also influencing the market’s direction.

What Are the Key Trends Shaping the Data Broker Market?

Emerging trends in the data broker market include:

• Expansion of data onboarding services to enhance customer personalization and data integration across platforms.

• Integration of AI and machine learning to derive deeper insights and automate data analysis.

• Launch of third-party data marketplaces, as seen with Experian’s identity graph-based platform, enabling precision targeting.

• Growth in real-time analytics capabilities, empowering businesses with immediate insights for decision-making.

These trends are not only improving the usability of data but also increasing its value in the marketing and risk management ecosystems.

What Is Driving the Data Broker Market’s Growth?

One of the primary drivers of growth is the rise in e-commerce, which has amplified the volume of digital transactions and consumer data. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, e-commerce sales in 2024 reached $1,192.6 billion, marking an 8.1% increase from the previous year. This surge in online shopping necessitates robust data analysis for fraud prevention, consumer behaviour tracking, and personalized marketing—core services provided by data brokers.

Other significant growth drivers include:

• Increasing smartphone and internet penetration.

• Accelerated digital transformation across industries.

• Demand for targeted and real-time customer experiences.

• The surge in connected devices and IoT applications.

Who Are the Leading Players in the Data Broker Market?

Key players operating in the global data broker market include:

• International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

• Oracle Corporation

• Bloomberg Finance L.P.

• LexisNexis Risk Solutions

• Thomson Reuters

• Experian Information Solutions Inc.

• Equifax Inc.

• TransUnion LLC

• Acxiom LLC

• Dun & Bradstreet Inc.

These companies are innovating through partnerships, product launches, and AI-powered platforms to gain competitive advantages.

What Are the Segments in the Data Broker Market?

The data broker market is segmented as follows:

• By Data Type:

o Unstructured Data (e.g., social media data, IoT sensor data, multimedia)

o Structured Data (e.g., demographic, financial, healthcare data)

o Custom Structure Data (e.g., predictive analytics, proprietary datasets)

• By Pricing Model:

o Subscription Paid

o Pay Per Use Paid

o Hybrid Paid Models

• By Application:

o Marketing and Advertising

o Fraud Detection and Prevention

o Risk Management

o Customer Experience Management

o Compliance Management

o Personalization and Targeting

• By End-User:

o Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

o Retail

o Automotive

o Construction

o Other End Users

Which Regions Are Leading the Data Broker Market Expansion?

North America was the largest market for data brokers in 2024, driven by the region's advanced digital infrastructure, regulatory developments, and concentration of tech firms. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region through 2034, fueled by rapid industrialization, expanding internet connectivity, and increasing digitalization across sectors in countries like China and India.

