Unleashing The Potential Of The Cloud-Based Cold Chain Management Market: A Comprehensive Report Forecast To 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every industry must transform in the face of digital wave and the cold chain market is no exception. In the recent years, the cloud-based cold chain management market has witnessed an exponential growth. According to the findings, the market size is set to grow from $9.12 billion in 2024 to $11.52 billion in 2025. This sharp upswing, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 26.3%, can be ascribed to several factors such as the growing need for real-time monitoring, urbanization, food and beverage industry innovations, booming e-commerce, and increasing trade agreements between nations.

Is the Cloud-Based Cold Chain Management Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

Looking into the future, the cloud-based cold chain management market is forecasted to witness a further exponential growth. The market size is expected to touch $29.11 billion in 2029, growing at a CAGR of 26.1%. Future growth is projected to stem from an increased demand for quality food, higher hygiene standards, rising demand for processed food, greater penetration of organized retail in emerging nations, and increased IT spending in cold chain logistics. Trends to look out for in the forecast period include advancement in AI and machine learning in cold chain management, blockchain for secure and tamper-proof supply chain records, advancements in cloud-based solutions, and IoT technologies.

What Drives The Cloud-Based Cold Chain Management Market Growth?

Interestingly, the upsurge in demand for perishable goods is anticipated to further fuel growth. These goods, typically food or pharmaceuticals, require optimal storage conditions to avoid spoilage. The growing preference for fresh, natural, and minimally processed foods, coupled with the rising need for temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals, are all factors that are contributing to this demand. This is also where cloud-based cold chain management steps in, providing real-time monitoring, improved efficiency, and reduced spoilage throughout the supply chain.

Who Are The Key Players In The Cloud-Based Cold Chain Management Market?

Now, moving onto the major players in this market - Amazon Web Services Inc., SAP SE, Carrier Global Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd., Intellias, Mendix Technology, Roambee Corporation, UnaBiz, and NextGen Invent Corporation along with several other significant contributors are driving the innovations and growth in the cloud-based cold chain management market.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Cloud-Based Cold Chain Management Market?

Trends emerging on the horizon indicate a focus on AI-based cold chain logistics marketplaces. These enable optimized route planning, enhanced real-time temperature monitoring, and automated logistics operations, providing an exceptional edge to market players. A good example of this trend is the launch of Elixia Connect by India-based Elixia Inc., in February 2025. This cold chain logistics marketplace was designed to streamline the transportation of temperature-sensitive goods like pharmaceuticals, fresh produce, dairy, and confectionery.

How Is The Cloud-Based Cold Chain Management Market Segmented?

Digging deeper into the market segmentation, the cloud-based cold chain management market covers diverse sectors and operations. These include components like Hardware, Software, and Services; technologies like IoT, AI, Machine Learning, Big Data Analytics, and GPS; modes of transportation involving Land-Based, Air-Based, Sea-Based, Rail-Based; deployments on both Public and Private Clouds; and diverse End-Users ranging from Food And Beverages, Healthcare, Chemicals, Agriculture, to Logistics And Transportation.

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Cloud-Based Cold Chain Management Market?

From a geographical standpoint, North America emerged as the largest region in the cloud-based cold chain management market in 2024. Going forward, Asia-Pacific is forecasted to be the fastest-growing region in this market. The report covers a broad geographical landscape that includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

