Equimedia Ltd becomes a Certified B Corporation

The performance digital marketing agency joins the growing movement of companies using business as a force for good.

We are delighted to join the growing number of businesses around the world committed to doing business for good. We're thrilled to achieve the recognition.” — Andrew Burgess

CIRENCESTER, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Equimedia Ltd today announces its certification as a B Corporation (or B Corp), joining a growing movement of companies that are reinventing business for the benefit of all people and our shared planet. Verified by B Lab , the not-for-profit behind the B Corp movement, the achievement demonstrates that Equimedia meets high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability alongside a commitment to goals beyond shareholder value.B Corp Certification assesses the entirety of a business’ operations and covers impact areas related to practices around governance, workers, community, the environment and clients. The certification process is rigorous, with companies required to provide evidence on performance while legally embedding their commitment to purpose as well as profit in their company articles.Equimedia Ltd is now a proud member of a growing community of over 9,500 businesses globally that have certified as B Corps. The B Corp community in the UK is one of the largest and fastest-growing in the world, with over 2,400 companies spanning a range of different industries and sizes.Andrew Burgess, CEO of Equimedia Ltd, says: “We are delighted to join the growing number of businesses around the world committed to doing business for good. We have always operated to benefit all and minimise our impact on the planet, but there is still work to be done! We are thrilled to achieve the recognition, and we are excited about our future as a Certified B Corp.”Chris Turner, executive director of B Lab UK, says: “We are delighted to welcome Equimedia Ltd to the B Corp community. This is a movement of companies that are committed to changing how business operates and believe business really can be a force for good. We know that Equimedia Ltd is going to be a fantastic addition to the community and will continue driving the conversation forward.”About equimedia Ltd:Equimedia delivers performance marketing powered by data, technology, and people—combining award-winning creativity and digital advertising strategy with cutting-edge analytics and AI to drive measurable growth for ambitious brands. Their bespoke, audience-centric strategies and continuous optimisation ensure Client’s digital investment maximises ROI.They deliver award winning website design, build, management and optimisation for conversion and Search and Answer Engines, bespoke Analytics solutions, and digital media strategy and campaign delivery. Clients choose equimedia for their results-driven approach and because of their dedication to creating positive impact for all stakeholders—workers, communities, clients and the planet.About B Lab: B Lab is transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet. A leader in economic systems change, our global network creates standards, policies, tools, and programs for business, and we certify companies — known as B Corps — who are leading the way. To date, our community includes 920,000 workers in over 9,500 B Corps across 105 countries and 160 industries. More than 300,000 companies manage their impact with the B Impact Assessment and the SDG Action Manager. B Lab has created and led efforts to pass over 50 corporate statutes globally that enable stakeholder governance, with over 10,000 companies using the legal framework. To learn more and join the movement, visit http://www.bcorporation.net About B Lab UK: As part of this global non-profit network, B Lab UK’s purpose is to redefine success in business through building a community of engaged businesses, raising awareness of the B Corp movement and influencing change in the UK economy.About B Corp Certification: B Corp Certification doesn’t just evaluate a product or service, it assesses the overall social and environmental impact of the company that stands behind it. To achieve B Corp Certification, a company must meet a score of at least 80 points on the B Impact Assessment, an evaluation of a company’s positive impact, and pass a risk review, an evaluation of a company’s negative impact; change their corporate governance structure to be accountable to all stakeholders, not just shareholders; and exhibit transparency by allowing information about their B Corp Certification performance to be publicly available on their B Corp profile on B Lab’s website. B Corps recertify every three years and once certified, are expected to increase their score over time as they progress towards becoming more equitable, inclusive and regenerative businesses.B Lab Contact: media@bcorporation.uk

