Defence commend soldiers for swift action in apprehending suspected vehicle thieves at Tek Base

SANDF commend soldiers for swift action in apprehending suspected vehicle thieves at Tek base

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) proudly commend the swift and decisive actions of our soldiers, who apprehended five suspects believed to be involved in a criminal syndicate targeting civilian vehicles in and outside military establishments.

The suspects were caught using the vicinity of Tek Base as a sanctuary for their illegal operations. On 4 May 2025, vigilant members of Tek Base acted promptly on intelligence and reports from military police personnel. A white Toyota Fortuner suspected to be stolen, was discovered near the Engineering Formation. The prompt intervention by the members of Tek Base along with the coordination between SAPS and the Military Police, led to the arrest of five males. These suspects were also found in possession of a second vehicle, a white Kia with falsified license discs raising further suspicions of an organized illegal vehicle syndicate. The suspects identified as residents of Mamelodi were placed under arrest by SAPS Lyttelton and detained. The vehicles in question have been impounded for further forensic investigation. The soldiers who attended and managed the scene with professionalism and bravery are a true embodiment of the SANDF discipline and duty calling. The SANDF reiterate that military bases are secure and protected zones.

Any civilian found within or near military facilities engaging in criminal conduct will face the full might of the law. There is a zero tolerance for unlawful activity within our military bases. The SANDF remains committed to upholding law, order, and the protection of both state and civilian property. Our bases are sanctuaries of national security not safe harbors for criminals.

Enquiries: Rear Admiral (Junior Grade) Prince Tshabalala

(Director Defence Corporate Communication)

Cell: 078 097 4005