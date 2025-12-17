Minister Thembi Simelane and Premier Ma-Queen Letsoha-Mathae conduct oversight visit to Baken Park Catalytic Housing Project in Bethlehem, 18 Dec
The Minister for Human Settlements, Thembi Simelane, together with Free State Premier Ma-Queen Letsoha-Mathae, will conduct an oversight visit to the Baken Park Catalytic Housing Project located in Bethlehem, under Dihlabeng Local Municipality.
The project, expected to cost over R370 million, is a mixed-income residential development which to yield 1248 housing units on completion. These include First Home Finance, Breaking New Ground (BNG), and social housing. Already one hundred serviced sites have been released for First Home Finance, thus enabling the missing middle to build houses for themselves.
This catalytic project represents a strategic intervention aligned with national and provincial priorities to accelerate housing delivery, promote spatial transformation, and stimulate inclusive economic growth.
The in-loco inspection will be led by MEC for CoGTA and Human Settlements, Saki Mokoena, and the Executive Mayor of Dihlabeng Local Municipality, Cllr. Tseki Tseki.
Details are as follows:
Date: Tomorrow, 18 December 2025
Time: 09h00
Venue: Bakenpark Ext 6&7
Enquiries:
Tsekiso Machike, Spokesperson to the Minister
Cell: 077 410 5050
E-mail: Tsekiso.machike@dhs.gov.za
Zimasa Mbewu, Head of Communications (DHS Free State)
Cell: 060 976 8683
