Greenbalance is Growing – Over 200 New Natural Ingredients for DIY Skincare Creators

HäSSLEHOLM, SKåNE, SWEDEN, May 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A lot is happening at Greenbalance right now. The family-owned company based in Hässleholm, known from the start for its natural, pure ingredients without chemical additives, has recently made a major move – expanding its range with over 200 new products. For everyone who loves creating their own skincare products at home, this is exciting news.More to Choose From – and More to Create WithWith its latest product expansion, Greenbalance has taken a big step forward as one of Sweden's most complete suppliers for those who want to create their own skincare, haircare, cosmetics, or soap. There are now over 200 new products to explore – from essential oils with lovely scents of lavender and citrus, to nutrient-rich vegetable oils, dried herbs with natural power, and vibrant pigments for a personal touch.You’ll also find mineral-rich clays, moisturizing butters and waxes , salts, natural additives – and all the practical tools you might need: bottles, jars, soap molds, lab glassware, and other accessories to help you get started. It's a treasure trove for all DIY enthusiasts, whether you’re a beginner or an experienced skincare formulator.“We see that more and more people want to know exactly what’s in their products – and preferably make them themselves. That’s why we want to offer a range that is both broad and uncompromisingly pure,” says the Greenbalance team.A Natural Path to Beauty – and Well-beingSince the beginning, Greenbalance has been driven by a simple idea: that creating your own skincare should be both safe and inspiring – without synthetic additives, unnecessary chemicals, or hidden ingredients. Each raw material is carefully selected for its quality and purity, and this product expansion is a natural extension of that philosophy.And it doesn’t stop with the ingredients. Greenbalance wants to be your trusted companion throughout the creative process. That’s why they’ve built a vibrant knowledge base – filled with clear step-by-step guides, creative recipes, and inspiration for both beginners and experienced formulators.Here, you’ll find everything from how to blend a silky face oil that balances the skin, to how to whip up a nourishing body butter with shea butter and vanilla – or cook a handmade soap that smells like pine forest and barefoot summers.It’s a place where curiosity meets knowledge, and where they share everything they’ve learned themselves – so that you can create with joy, confidence, and creative freedom.The Freedom to Know – and Choose for YourselfBeing able to decide exactly what you put on your skin, to tailor products to your needs and moods, and to feel confident in every ingredient – that’s a kind of freedom Greenbalance wants to make available to more people.“Many people appreciate the feeling of creating something themselves – mixing, smelling, experimenting. It’s both creative and nurturing on many levels. And for us, it’s obvious that it should be done with ingredients you can trust 100%,” says Greenbalance.ContactName: Christopher HanssonTitle: Co-Founder & Head of GrowthEmail: kontakt@greenbalance.seWebsite: https://www.greenbalance.se/

