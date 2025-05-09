To His Excellency Mr. Friedrich Merz, Federal Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany

AZERBAIJAN, May 9 - Dear Mr. Federal Chancellor,

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on your election as Federal Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany. I wish you every success in your responsible work for the prosperity of the friendly people of Germany.

Azerbaijan-Germany relations are characterized by a broad agenda. We attach great importance to the development of friendly and cooperative ties between our countries in all areas—particularly in the fields of economy, trade, energy, including alternative and renewable energy, as well as in the humanitarian and other sectors.

I am confident that, through our joint efforts and in accordance with the interests of our peoples, we will continue to strengthen relations between Azerbaijan and Germany, expand our cooperation of mutual interest both bilaterally and multilaterally, and enrich it with new content.

Once again, I convey my sincere congratulations to you, and wish well-being to the friendly people of Germany.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 8 May 2025