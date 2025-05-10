Directional Sound Technology Enhances Museum Experiences Ahead of International Museum Day

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As museums around the world prepare to celebrate International Museum Day on May 18, a growing number of institutions are embracing sound control technology to create more immersive, focused, and visitor-friendly experiences . Among the standout innovations is the application of ultrasonic directional speakers developed by China-based company Audfly Technology, whose systems are quietly reshaping how museums deliver audio content.Unlike traditional speakers that spread sound in all directions, Audfly’s directional speakers use ultrasonic waves to project audio in narrow beams. This allows museums to create independent sound zones, enabling visitors to hear exhibit-specific audio clearly—without disrupting nearby installations or the museum’s tranquil atmosphere.“Museums have long faced the challenge of providing engaging audio without contributing to noise pollution,” says Emily Rhodes, an independent exhibit design consultant based in London. “Directional audio is emerging as a valuable tool. It improves clarity and focus, which has been shown to contribute to longer visitor dwell times”According to several museums across North America and Europe that have deployed the technology, the benefits are measurable. Visitors reportedly spend more time at audio-enhanced exhibits, with many citing improved intelligibility and the absence of overlapping sound as key reasons.In addition to enhancing visitor focus, directional sound systems contribute to a more inclusive experience. Elderly visitors and those with hearing difficulties benefit from the precision and clarity of audio delivered directly to the listener. Furthermore, museums can support multilingual content or thematic soundscapes in close proximity, thanks to the low interference between zones.As International Museum Day encourages institutions to rethink their role and engagement strategies, sound design is emerging as an underappreciated but powerful tool. “This technology gives curators the ability to control not just what is heard, but how and where it is heard,” says Rhodes. “That’s a big leap for interpretive storytelling.”With installations in history museums, science centers, and temporary exhibitions, Audfly’s directional audio solutions are becoming a go-to option for museums aiming to modernize without sacrificing serenity.As the global museum community reflects on the future of cultural spaces this May, it’s clear that sound technology will play a vital role—not just in what people see, but in how deeply they listen.

