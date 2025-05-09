Dubai Student Admitted to Prestigious U.S.A. Engineering Program

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZScholar, a premier education and test preparation company, proudly announces the admission of Ritvika Tripathi, one of its standout mentees, to the prestigious University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC), where she will pursue Materials Science and Engineering at the Grainger College of Engineering, ranked #5 nationally for undergraduate engineering programs by U.S. News & World Report.

A student at GEMS Wellington International School in Dubai and originally from Unnao, India, Ritvika combined academic excellence with research acumen and leadership to earn a coveted spot at one of the world’s leading engineering institutions. Scoring impressively in the 99+ percentile in the SAT and excelling in the rigorous International Baccalaureate curriculum, Ritvika’s hard work and efforts have paid off.

“EZScholar was instrumental in shaping my profile,” Ritvika said. “Their mentorship in research paper writing, profile building, and SAT prep helped me refine my strengths and present my best self in applications.”

Her admission was the culmination of a multi-faceted journey. Ritvika led the WISgneers Engineering Society to a top 10 finish in the Yas F1 4x4 rover competition, organized a STEM summit through Girl Up MENA, and founded the STEM Chronicles platform to showcase student-led innovations. She also co-founded her school’s Science Fair Club, mentored students in scientific exploration, and published original research in two international journals—one on satellite thermal control systems and another on hydroponic fertilizer effects.

In parallel, she led plastic reduction initiatives as Vice-President of the Sustainability Team and mentored over 30 English language learners as part of the Young Interpreters Scheme. Her efforts illustrate the type of well-rounded, impact-driven profile that elite institutions seek.

“We are thrilled to see Ritvika’s success, which reflects the core of EZScholar’s mission—to empower ambitious students through personalized mentorship and academic support,” said Vivek Bhandari, Chief Mentor at EZScholar. “Her journey demonstrates how commitment, academic rigor, leadership, and community engagement can converge into a compelling admissions narrative.”

With her admission to UIUC, Ritvika embarks on a new chapter that exemplifies how dedication, vision, and strategic preparation can open doors to global opportunities.

About EZScholar



EZScholar is a specialized education and test preparation organization which supports students in building competitive profiles for admissions to highly selective universities like Oxbridge and the Ivy leagues. Through strategic profile building, test preparation, academic research papers, and related training, EZScholar equips students with the tools they need to succeed in the world’s leading institutions.

