Boys & Girls Clubs of America Celebrates Its Esteemed Alumni Hall of Fame Class

Honorees from Sports, Entertainment, Healthcare and More Inducted During May 8 Ceremony, Hosted by Courtney B. Vance in San Diego

ATLANTA, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last night, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, one of the nation’s leading youth-serving organizations, proudly celebrated its 2025 Alumni Hall of Fame class, marking the 35th anniversary of this esteemed tradition. Each year, a new class of Hall of Fame inductees represents a group of accomplished individuals who credit their formative experiences at Boys & Girls Clubs for laying the foundation to becoming successful adults.

The 2025 Alumni Hall of Fame inductees are:

Cedric "The Entertainer" Kyles – Actor/Comedian, Producer, Director & Novelist

– Actor/Comedian, Producer, Director & Novelist Donnie Wahlberg – Singer-Songwriter, Actor & Producer

– Singer-Songwriter, Actor & Producer Derek Anderson – Retired NBA Basketball Player & Philanthropist

– Retired NBA Basketball Player & Philanthropist Kenneth "Montez Ford" Crawford – WWE Superstar

– WWE Superstar Khalia Collier – VP/Chief of Staff of Basketball Operations, Dallas Mavericks & Owner, St. Louis Surge

– VP/Chief of Staff of Basketball Operations, Dallas Mavericks & Owner, St. Louis Surge Donnie Edwards – Retired NFL Linebacker & Nonprofit President and Founder

– Retired NFL Linebacker & Nonprofit President and Founder Dr. Rita Ng – Physician-In-Chief at Kaiser Permanente Oakland, Former Miss America Pageant Runner-Up

The 2025 Alumni Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony took place on Thursday, May 8, 2025, in San Diego, California during Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s 119th National Conference. Adding a special touch to the evening, the event was hosted by award-winning actor, producer and fellow Boys & Girls Club alum, Courtney B. Vance, a 2005 inductee to the Alumni Hall of Fame. It also included performances by Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter, Ruben Studdard (2005 inductee) and celebrated pianist, composer and producer, William Joseph (2024 inductee).

“Seeing the impact of Boys & Girls Clubs come full circle through our incredible Hall of Famers is always inspiring,” said Jim Clark, president & CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “It is a privilege to celebrate this year’s honorees and their exceptional journeys and contributions, which will undoubtedly encourage the next generation of Club kids.”

These seven individuals join a prestigious group of over 250 Boys & Girls Club alumni—from Academy-Award winner Denzel Washington to award-winning sports and musical icons, national media personalities, industry leaders and more—who have been recognized for extraordinary contributions to their respective fields and their unwavering commitment to giving back. Their stories serve as powerful examples of the positive impact Boys & Girls Clubs have on shaping the lives of young people.

Images from the event can be viewed and downloaded here. To learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America, its programs and alumni, visit www.bgca.org.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For more than 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. Over 5,500 Clubs serve more than 4 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. The national headquarters is located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Attachments

Andrea Holliday Boys & Girls Clubs of America aholliday@bgca.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.