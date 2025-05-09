Instrak Venture Capital Berhad Announces Strategic Intent to Invest in GA Skylight Berhad

Gift of Appreciation from Skylight Group to Dato Dr. Kahar Kamarudin

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, May 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 8 May 2025 – Instrak Venture Capital Berhad (IVCB) is proud to announce its strategic intent to invest in GA Skylight Berhad (GA Skylight), signifying the start of a transformative partnership set to elevate both companies to new heights.Following in-depth preliminary discussions, IVCB has placed an initial deposit and initiated a comprehensive due diligence process. The investment, valued between RM50 million and RM100 million, is expected to be finalized within 45 days, with a phased fund injection thereafter.This prospective partnership highlights IVCB’s confidence in GA Skylight’s robust leadership, sound governance, and long-term vision. Beyond financial support, IVCB seeks to unlock lasting value through active collaboration—driving GA Skylight’s corporatisation, scalability, and operational maturity.As an active venture capitalist, IVCB is committed to working closely with GA Skylight’s leadership to:• Strengthen corporate structure and governance frameworks• Enhance the C-Suite and expand executive leadership• Attract and retain high-impact talents• Implement more robust systems to fuel long-term, sustainable growthDato Dr. Kahar Kamarudin, Group Chief Executive Officer of IVCB, commented:“GA Skylight embodies the principles of a visionary, disciplined, and high-potential organisation. Our role will be more than just investors — we are here to contribute our network, strategic insight, and execution capabilities to accelerate GA Skylight’s success.”This initiative affirms IVCB’s commitment to forging impactful, long-term partnerships that drive tangible value and transformation.About Instrak Venture Capital BerhadInstrak Venture Capital Berhad (IVCB) is a unique Malaysian investment firm that specialises in identifying high-growth opportunities and propelling dynamic businesses forward. With over RM1.8 billion deployed across diverse sectors over two decades, IVCB through his Group CEO Dato Dr. Kahar Kamarudin is known for strategic excellence, deep market expertise, and transformative partnerships.About Dato Dr. Kahar KamarudinA trusted fintech strategic advisory to over 69 companies, Dato Dr. Kahar is a recognised authority in corporate finance, fintech strategy, and turnaround expertise. His work has led to recoveries exceeding RM 3.8 billion across SMEs and large enterprises over 20 years. With a growing investment presence in the Middle East, including AED 1 billion (RM 1.2 billion) in Dubai real estate investment, he is one of the most influential financial strategists in the region.About GA Skylight BerhadA leading business corporate consultancy and investment holdings company, specifically focused in Corporate Advisory, Mergers & Acquisition, Project Financing and Equity Participations.

