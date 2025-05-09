President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomes election of Pope Leo XIV

President Cyril Ramaphosa offers his sincere congratulations to Cardinal Robert Prevost on his election as Pope Leo XIV, 267th Pope of the Catholic Church.

President Ramaphosa said: “The election of Pope Leo XIV is a profound moment for the Catholic Church as well as the global community who followed this solemn event with hopeful anticipation.

“May the ceremonial white smoke that signalled the consensus of the Conclave prevail over the dark plumes of military bombardments affecting various regions of the world today.

“Pope Leo XIV’s early emphasis on peace is a call that resonates with most of humanity and is one that honours the legacy of the late Pope Francis.

“South Africa wishes Pope Leo XIV a blessed and transformative papacy that will strengthen faith, unity and social solidarity in the world.”

