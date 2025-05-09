America Mortgages Partners with Newzip to Deliver End-to-End Property Buying Support for International Investors

Newzip and America Mortgages: Simplifying U.S. real estate for global investors

Seamless U.S. property search and financing now available for global investors through one streamlined platform.

With Newzip, we can now offer our clients a fully integrated solution that includes expert guidance, technology-driven matching, and on-the-ground support, while also helping them save on costs” — Robert Chadwick, CEO

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, May 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- America Mortgages , the industry leader in U.S. mortgage financing for non-resident investors, has announced a strategic partnership with Newzip, an innovative real estate technology platform. This collaboration enhances the homebuying experience for international clients by offering a seamless, guided pathway to finding and purchasing U.S. properties.Through the partnership, international buyers will be connected with vetted, investor-friendly real estate agents across the United States. Newzip matches clients with agents based on a personalized set of criteria — including timeline, budget, location, experience, and even personality. The process uses a combination of smart algorithms and human insight, with licensed Newzip Home Advisors ultimately selecting the best agent for each buyer’s unique profile.“Buying U.S. real estate from overseas comes with unique challenges, and our clients often ask us for more than just financing,” said Robert Chadwick, CEO of America Mortgages. “With Newzip, we can now offer our clients a fully integrated solution that includes expert guidance, technology-driven matching, and on-the-ground support, while also helping them save on costs through Newzip’s very generous closing credit of 0.50% when they close their loan with America Mortgages.”As part of the program, buyers gain access to a personalized real estate portal that provides listings, market insights, neighborhood information, and more. When clients are ready to begin viewing properties, they are connected with a certified, top-performing local agent selected to align with their investment goals and preferences.In addition to this tailored guidance, clients also receive 0.5% of the purchase price back as a credit toward closing costs when they purchase a home through their matched Newzip agent. This reward further reduces the cash required to close, adding real financial value to the experience.Buyers also benefit from access to a dedicated moving concierge. Once they’ve found their dream home, they can schedule all necessary moving services with the click of a button. Title, insurance, and home warranty services are available through one platform, helping buyers handle post-purchase steps more easily.This partnership is part of America Mortgages' mission to deliver more than just financing. By offering a one-stop solution for international investors — from loan origination to property search, agent connection, and move-in support — America Mortgages and Newzip are redefining how non-resident buyers invest in the U.S. real estate market About America MortgagesAmerica Mortgages is a U.S.-based mortgage company specializing in financing for foreign nationals and U.S. expatriates purchasing or refinancing U.S. real estate. With clients in over 50 countries, the firm offers unmatched expertise in international lending, bridging the gap between global investors and U.S. real estate opportunities.

