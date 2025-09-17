GMG Advisory Launches to Address Middle Market Financing Gap in Asia

GMG Advisory launches platform to bridge Asia’s $15–100M mid-market financing gap with tailored solutions.

The middle market is the backbone of Asia’s growth, yet it continues to face limited access to appropriately structured financing” — Donald Klip, Co-Founder, Global Mortgage Group

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GMG Advisory, a division within Global Mortgage Group , today announced the launch of its dedicated advisory platform focused on bridging the significant financing gap in Asia’s middle market sector. The firm will provide tailored financing solutions for businesses and projects requiring USD $15–100 million, a segment often underserved by traditional banks and large-scale project finance institutions.While GMG Advisory remains rooted in its strong real estate focus, the firm is increasingly identifying opportunities across other industries. Many of these opportunities maintain a real estate component—whether through collateral structures, mixed-use development, or project-linked assets—highlighting the interconnected nature of financing in Asia’s evolving growth landscape.“The middle market is the backbone of Asia’s growth, yet it continues to face limited access to appropriately structured financing,” said Donald Klip, co-founder of Global Mortgage Group. “By focusing on the $15–100 million range, and leveraging our real estate expertise, we are strategically positioned to help dynamic businesses unlock capital, accelerate expansion, and capture new market opportunities.”Key Focus Areas- Mid-Market Financing ($15–100M): Bridging the capital gap for companies too large for traditional SME lending but below the scale of institutional project financing.- Real Estate & Beyond: Continuing to lead in real estate financing while pursuing opportunities in sectors where real estate remains a central element of the transaction.- Tailored Structuring: Offering flexible financing strategies that align with growth objectives and market realities.- Regional Connectivity: Leveraging GMG’s deep networks across Asia to connect global investors with local opportunities.A Growing Financing OpportunityAccording to industry research, Asia’s mid-market financing needs are expected to grow significantly as companies scale to meet increasing domestic demand and expand into international markets. With banks tightening credit standards and global capital providers seeking new opportunities, GMG Advisory aims to serve as a trusted partner to both borrowers and investors.“We see enormous potential in helping companies that are ready for the next stage of growth but are constrained by limited access to capital,” added Klip. “Our heritage in real estate gives us a unique edge, and we’re excited to extend that expertise into adjacent opportunities where real estate remains a vital component.”About GMG AdvisoryGMG Advisory is a specialized financial advisory firm focused on Asia’s middle market financing sector. With expertise in structuring, sourcing, and executing deals in the USD $15–100 million range, GMG Advisory empowers companies to achieve growth and investors to access under-served opportunities.

