Veterans' Champion to Headline South Florida Memorial Day Ceremony

Tom Ruck has devoted his life to honoring and uplifting America's veterans

LAKE WORTH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Palm Beach County Veterans Committee is pleased to announce that Tom Ruck, a nationally recognized veterans advocate and author, will be the keynote speaker for the Memorial Day Ceremony at South Florida National Cemetery. The event, which is open to the public and scheduled for Monday, May 26, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. (ET), aims to honor the lives and sacrifices of America's fallen service members.Ruck, a passionate voice for those who served, is the author of Sacred Ground: A Tribute to America's Veterans. This nationally acclaimed book reached #5 on Amazon and earned five prestigious awards. Deeply committed to honoring our nation's heroes, Ruck donates all proceeds from Sacred Ground to support the children of fallen soldiers, continuing his mission to preserve their legacy through storytelling and service."Our men and women who put their lives on the line every day should always be at the forefront of our minds. Their sacrifice allows us to enjoy the freedoms we do today in our democratic society." Said Tom Ruck.The program will also include welcoming remarks from prominent leaders in the veteran community:Mark R. Engelbaum, Assistant Secretary, Human Resources and Administration/Operations Security, and Preparedness.What: Memorial Day Ceremonies -Veteran Advocate Tom Ruck to Give Keynote AddressWhen: May 26, 2025Time: 10:00 a.mWhere: South Florida National Cemetery - 6501 S State Road 7, Lake Worth, FL 33449Why: Tom's Life's Work is a Tribute to VeteransMedia opportunities:Tom Ruck – Keynote SpeakerCory P. Price, FACHE, Executive Director, West Palm Beach VA Healthcare SystemKalautie S. JangDhari, Executive Director, VA Miami Health CareMarcos A. De Jesus, Director, South Florida National Cemetery

