Calite AI Launches on Apple App Store — Revolutionizing Nutrition Tracking with AI

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Calite AI , the innovative AI-powered nutrition assistant, is now officially available on the Apple App Store. Designed to simplify calorie and nutrient tracking, Calite empowers users to achieve their health goals effortlessly.Key Features:Smart Food Recognition: Advanced AI technology instantly identifies foods from your photos with remarkable accuracy.Detailed Nutrition Data: Receive comprehensive nutritional information, including calories, macronutrients, and micronutrients.Personalized Insights: Tailored recommendations and progress tracking help you stay on course with your health objectives.How It Works:Snap a Photo: Use your phone's camera to capture your meal.AI Analysis: Calite's sophisticated AI identifies each component and calculates nutritional content.Instant Insights: View detailed nutrition information and add the meal to your daily log.Calite is designed to make nutrition tracking seamless and intuitive, eliminating the need for manual logging. With its user-friendly interface and accurate food analysis, Calite streamlines the process of monitoring dietary intake.Availability:Calite AI is now available for download on the Apple App Store. Users can access the full suite of features to enhance their nutrition tracking experience.Download Now: Calite AI on the App Store For more information, visit Calite AI Official Website Note: Some features may require a subscription. Please refer to the app for detailed information.

