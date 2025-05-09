Submit Release
Prime Minister Carney speaks with Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen

CANADA, August 5 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen.

Prime Minister Frederiksen congratulated Prime Minister Carney on his election. The leaders discussed working together to strengthen collective defence and security, including as close partners in the Arctic and at NATO.

They looked forward to deepening the relationship between Canada and Denmark and agreed to remain in close contact.

