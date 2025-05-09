Prime Minister Carney speaks with Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen
CANADA, August 5 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen.
Prime Minister Frederiksen congratulated Prime Minister Carney on his election. The leaders discussed working together to strengthen collective defence and security, including as close partners in the Arctic and at NATO.
They looked forward to deepening the relationship between Canada and Denmark and agreed to remain in close contact.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.