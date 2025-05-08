Governor Abbott Lauds Milestone Investment To UT Austin’s School Of Civic Leadership

TEXAS, May 8 - May 8, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today lauded the $100 million investment by The University of Texas (UT) Board of Regents to the UT School of Civic Leadership that will help the school become a national leader in civic education.

“We need to get back on the pathway of ensuring that we’re educating our students with the leading concepts that have led to the great country we are today,” said Governor Abbott. “Today, we restore classical civics and leadership education at The University of Texas at Austin. The issues that will be the defining issues of the next century are issues that the United States dominates in, such as artificial intelligence and space. The University of Texas has laid the groundwork to ensure that it is educating the next generation that will inherit complex issues and lead the way forward to make sure Texas remains the greatest state in the greatest country in the history of the world.”

The Governor was joined at the press announcement by Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, UT System Chairman Kevin Eltife, UT Interim President Jim Davis, and UT Dean of the School of Civic Leadership Justin Dyer.

Learn more about the UT School of Civic Leadership.