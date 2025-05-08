Legislation considered under suspension of the Rules of the House of Representatives during the week of May 12, 2025
The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives announces bills that will be considered under suspension of the rules in that chamber. Under suspension, floor debate is limited, all floor amendments are prohibited, points of order against the bill are waived, and final passage requires a two-thirds majority vote.
At the request of the Majority Leader and the House Committee on the Budget, CBO estimates the effects of those bills on direct spending and revenues. CBO has limited time to review the legislation before consideration. Although it is possible in most cases to determine whether the legislation would affect direct spending or revenues, time may be insufficient to estimate the magnitude of those effects. If CBO has prepared estimates for similar or identical legislation, a more detailed assessment of budgetary effects, including effects on spending subject to appropriation, may be included.
CBO’s estimates of the bills that have been posted for possible consideration under suspension of the rules during the week of May 12, 2025, include:
- H.R. 167, Community Reclamation Partnerships Act of 2025
- H.R. 249, To redesignate certain facilities at Paterson Great Falls National Historical Park in honor of Congressman Bill Pascrell, Jr.
- H.R. 331, To amend the Aquifer Recharge Flexibility Act to clarify a provision relating to conveyances for aquifer recharge purposes, as amended
- H.R. 531, South Pacific Tuna Treaty Act of 2025, as amended
- H.R. 618, Apex Area Technical Corrections Act, as amended
- H.R. 677, Expedited Appeals Review Act, as amended
- H.R. 952, Reversionary Interest Conveyance Act
- H.R. 1001, To provide for a memorandum of understanding to address the impacts of a certain record of decision on the Upper Colorado River Basin Fund
- H.R. 1418, Purchased and Referred Care Improvement Act of 2025, as amended
- H.R. 1550, Strengthening America’s Turning Point Act
- H.R. 1612, Flatside Wilderness Additions Act
- H.R. 1682, Military Families National Parks Access Enhancement Act
- H.R. 1829, Apache County and Navajo County Conveyance Act of 2025
- H.R. 2215, Salem Maritime National Historical Park Redesignation and Boundary Study Act
- H.R. 2492, Fire Safe Electrical Corridors Act of 2025
- H. Con. Res. 30, Expressing support for local law enforcement officers
- H. Res. 352, Calling on elected officials and civil society leaders to counter antisemitism and educate the public on the contributions of the Jewish American community
- H. Res. 364, Calling upon local communities to support organizations that provide resources and aid Gold Shield Families in their time of need
