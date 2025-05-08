2025 Legislature Supports Judiciary Efforts to Expand Vital Services for Community

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi State Legislature approved important measures during the 2025 Session that will help the Judiciary provide vital services throughout the state.

“This year, our legislators addressed a variety of significant community needs through bills that strengthen core Judiciary services and broaden our ability to deliver specialized programs which help some of the most vulnerable members of society,” said Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald. “Their support of our efforts was outstanding.”

“Our budget was fully funded, we received approval for two new district court judge positions for Kona and Honolulu, and acquired design funds for a new South Kohala courthouse. In addition, the First Circuit Women’s Court Program was made permanent on Oʻahu and will expand as a pilot project to the Third Circuit to support Hawaiʻi Island residents,” he added.

The Chief Justice highlighted other significant developments, including legislation that makes permanent the Community Outreach Court on Oʻahu, the creation of a two-year pre-litigation eviction mediation pilot program based on the highly successful programs established following the COVID-19 pandemic and the Maui wildfires, and the creation of a First Circuit pilot program to provide certain guardianship- and conservatorship‑related court resources for incapacitated individuals who lack sufficient funds to pay for those resources. Additional appropriations from the Legislature include $2 million in bond funds for the new Children’s Justice Center on Oʻahu, and $1.75 million for civil legal services.

Of particular importance to the community, the House and Senate agreed to increases in the rates of compensation and maximum allowable amounts per case for court-appointed attorneys in criminal proceedings, court-appointed attorneys and guardians ad litem (GALs) in family court proceedings, and private examiners who evaluate a criminal defendant’s fitness to proceed or penal responsibility in felony cases. While the cases these individuals handle can be extraordinarily complex, requiring higher levels of expertise and experience, the rates of compensation for court-appointed attorneys in criminal cases had not been adjusted in 20 years, the rates for court-appointed attorneys and GALs in family court cases had not been adjusted in 18 years, and the fee paid to examiners had not increased in approximately 17 years. The Chief Justice noted that it is in everyone’s interest to attract and retain highly competent individuals to serve in these capacities.

The Senate also confirmed eight judges who will serve critical roles in the administration of justice. The confirmations include the new chief judge of the Hawaiʻi Intermediate Court of Appeals, two judges to serve in the Circuit Court of the First Circuit (Oʻahu), three for the District Family Court of the First Circuit, a district family court judge for the Second Circuit (Maui, Moloka‘i, and Lāna‘i), and a circuit court judge for the Circuit Court of the Third Circuit (Hawai‘i Island).

“On behalf of the Judiciary, I want to express my deep appreciation to Senate President Ronald Kouchi, House Speaker Nadine Nakamura, Ways & Means Chair Donovan Dela Cruz, former Finance Chair Kyle Yamashita, Judiciary Chair Karl Rhoads, and Judiciary & Hawaiian Affairs Chair David Tarnas for their continuing support,” said Chief Justice Recktenwald. “We are deeply grateful for these resources which will enable the Judiciary and our partners to better provide for the ongoing needs of Hawaiʻi’s people.”

For more information on important Judiciary-related bills from the 2025 Session see:

House Bill 280: Making the Community Outreach Court a permanent program of the First Circuit District Court with appropriations for additional positions within the City and County of Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office, the State Office of the Public Defender, and the State Department of Law Enforcement.

House Bill 396: Increases the rate of compensation and maximum allowable amounts per case for court-appointed counsel in criminal proceedings.

House Bill 398: Increases the rate of compensation and maximum allowable amounts per case for court-appointed counsel and guardians ad litem in family court proceedings.

House Bill 399: Establishes one additional district court judgeship in the First Circuit.

House Bill 400: Judiciary Package; Appropriations; Budget.

House Bill 401: Establishes one additional district court judgeship in the Third Circuit.

House Bill 648: Establishes a two-year pilot program in the First Circuit Probate Court and Family Court to fund certain guardianship- and conservatorship‑related court resources in situations where the respondent does not have sufficient funds to pay for one or more of the resources and the court has deemed the resource or resources beneficial.

House Bill 727: Permanently establishes the Women’s Court Program in the First Circuit. Establishes a temporary two-year Women’s Court Pilot Program within the Kona division of the Third Circuit.

Senate Bill 264: Raises the rate of compensation for private-sector examiners who evaluate a criminal defendant’s fitness to proceed or penal responsibility in a legal case.

Senate Bill 304: Appropriates funds and operating expenses for eight full time probation officer positions and several other assistant and clerk positions for First Circuit Adult Client Services Branch.

Senate Bill 825: Creates a two-year pre-litigation mediation pilot program with $1.25 million to contract for mediation services.