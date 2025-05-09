Leveraging Decades of Experience, Fast Verify Expands Its HR and Staffing Solutions

Fast Verify enhances HR hiring by integrating background screening with ID and face verification to reduce errors, and invites further industry collaboration.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fast Verify , a uniquely positioned AI-driven identity verification company, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its HR and staffing solutions, drawing on over five decades of expertise in the background screening and HR industries. By seamlessly integrating traditional background screening data with advanced ID and face verification technologies, Fast Verify is transforming the hiring process, delivering unmatched accuracy and efficiency for HR professionals.Key Features- Comprehensive Verification: Fast Verify is combining traditional background screening data with real-time ID and face verification to ensure thorough and accurate applicant checks.- Industry Partnerships: Stronger connections with background screening data providers, technology platforms, and Consumer Reporting Agencies (CRAs) to enhance data reliability and accessibility.- HR SaaS Integration: Opens the door for much deeper integrations with HR Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and technology platforms, embedding verification into automated HR workflows for a seamless experience for onboarding and monitoring.- Fraud and Error Reduction: Addresses fraud and incorrect data entry, which can affect up to 20% of background checks across industries, saving time and costs by catching issues before submission to data providers.Solving Real HR and Staffing ProblemsThe HR and staffing industry faces significant challenges due to inaccurate or fraudulent data provided by the applicant for background checks, which can affect more than 20% of applicant background checks depending on the industry. These errors, often stemming from intentional fraud or incorrect data entry, lead to financial losses as background check providers charge for searches that yield no results or incorrect results. Moreover, such inaccuracies can compromise workplace safety by allowing hires based on unverified or incorrect information. Fast Verify’s new solutions address these issues by combining robust background screening connections with real-time identity verification, ensuring HR professionals have reliable data to make informed decisions. Furthermore, Fast Verify offers the flexibility of allowing any combination of checks and integrations per client workflow.Fast Verify’s approach is particularly relevant in regulated industries like finance, healthcare, and education, where compliance with standards such as Know Your Customer (KYC), OIG Compliant Exclusions and Sanctions screening, and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) is critical. The company’s deep industry experience, spanning over five decades, positions it uniquely to deliver solutions that balance security, compliance, and user-friendliness.To continue driving innovation in this space, Fast Verify invites all data providers, CRAs, and supporting services that believe they have value to add to the verification and background check processes to contact them. Whether the relationship is as simple as seamlessly connecting clients with the CRA to complete checks alongside verification or building unique solutions for a common client base, Fast Verify looks forward to innovating further with others.Get StartedHR and staffing professionals are invited to explore how Fast Verify’s solutions can transform their hiring processes. Visit fastverify.ai to learn more or schedule a demo. About Fast VerifyFast Verify is a leading provider of AI-driven identity verification solutions, dedicated to delivering secure, accurate, and user-friendly verification experiences. With a team boasting over five decades of experience in the background screening industry, Fast Verify combines cutting-edge technology with deep industry knowledge to serve clients across finance, healthcare, travel, cannabis, and more. Committed to innovation and compliance, Fast Verify empowers businesses to make confident decisions with trusted verification solutions.

