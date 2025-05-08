Submit Release
Trump’s Gulf Visit: Strategic Stakes and Symbolic Optics

President Donald Trump is heading to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE on his first foreign trip of his second term, with major investment deals, defense cooperation, and tech diplomacy on the agenda. What are the Gulf states hoping to gain, and what does the trip signal about US policy in the region? Alistair Taylor speaks with Dr. Ibrahim al-Assil, Senior Fellow at MEI, about the goals of the visit, the geopolitical and economic dynamics at play, and how regional powers are navigating a complex landscape shaped by Iran, China, AI ambitions, and the crisis in Gaza.

Recorded May 6, 2025

Further Analysis:

Video: "First Stop, Riyadh: Why Trump's Saudi Visit Will Be Nothing Like the Last" with F. Gregory Gause, III

Article: "Realigning US-Saudi relations for the AI era" by Mohammed Soliman

