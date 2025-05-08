New Opinions: May 8

Highlight: The right to appeal is governed by statute, and without a statutory basis to hear an appeal, we do not have jurisdiction and we must dismiss the appeal.

This Court's authority to issue supervisory writs is derived from Art. VI, § 2, N.D. Const., which vests this Court with appellate and original jurisdiction with authority to issue, hear, and determine such original and remedial writs as may be necessary to properly exercise its jurisdiction. This Court exercises its discretionary authority to issue supervisory writs rarely and cautiously, and only in cases when no adequate alternative remedy exists.

Public officials are protected by qualified immunity unless it is shown that (1) the official violated a statutory or constitutional right, and (2) the right was clearly established at the time of the challenged conduct.

To prove a substantive due process violation, one must establish a constitutionally protected property interest and that a public official used their power in such an arbitrary and oppressive way that it shocks the conscience.

To prove a procedural due process violation, one must establish that: (1) a public official deprived them of some life, liberty, or property interest, and (2) the deprivation of that interest was done without due process. Procedural due process necessitates a notice and a meaningful opportunity to be heard.

Dismissal for lack of subject matter jurisdiction is generally appropriate if the plaintiff fails to exhaust administrative remedies.