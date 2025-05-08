Secretary of State Tre Hargett Announces Jackson Central-Merry High School as Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Award Winner for Voter Registration 

May 8, 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett recently announced that Jackson Central-Merry High School has won the prestigious Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Award. This award recognizes the school for registering at least 85 percent of its eligible students to vote.

“Achieving at least 85 percent voter registration clearly shows Jackson Central-Merry High School’s commitment to being committed citizens,” said Secretary Hargett. “We appreciate these students, the faculty, and staff at Jackson Central-Merry High School, and the Madison County Election Commission for their continued partnership in increasing voter registration within their communities.”

Forty-one Tennessee schools earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Award, registering 100 percent of eligible students. Eighteen schools earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Award, registering at least 85 percent.

“Congratulations to Jackson Central-Merry High School on their fantastic achievement through the Anne Dallas Dudley Awards,” said Madison County Administrator of Elections Lori Lott. “I am proud of their participation because it demonstrates these students care about this community, and the future of our great state.”

The Anne Dallas Dudley Awards are open to all Tennessee public, charter/private school, and home school associations. This award is named in honor of renowned Tennessee suffragist Anne Dallas Dudley, who helped lead the successful effort to ratify the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. On Aug. 18, 1920, Tennessee became the 36th and final state needed to give women the right to vote.

For more information about the Anne Dallas Dudley Awards and other civic engagement efforts offered through the Secretary of State’s office, please visit https://sos.tn.gov/civics.

###