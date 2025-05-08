Secretary of State Tre Hargett Presents Stewart County High School with Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Award for Voter Registration

May 8, 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett presents Stewart County High School with the prestigious Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Award for registering 100 percent of its eligible students to vote.

“Achieving 100 percent voter registration clearly shows Stewart County High School’s commitment to being committed citizens,” said Secretary Hargett. “We appreciate these students, the faculty, and staff at Stewart County High School, and the Stewart County Election Commission for their continued partnership in increasing voter registration within their communities.”

Forty-one Tennessee schools earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Award, registering 100 percent of eligible students. Eighteen schools earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Award, registering at least 85 percent.

“The accomplishments of Stewart County High School’s senior class fill all of us with a sense of optimism about the future of our community,” said Stewart County Administrator of Elections Daniel Perigo. “We are incredibly proud of and congratulate these emerging leaders, and we hope their passion and dedication to becoming civically engaged citizens have inspired their peers to follow in their footsteps.”

The Anne Dallas Dudley Awards are open to all Tennessee public, charter/private school, and home school associations. This award is named in honor of renowned Tennessee suffragist Anne Dallas Dudley, who helped lead the successful effort to ratify the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. On Aug. 18, 1920, Tennessee became the 36th and final state needed to give women the right to vote.

For more information about the Anne Dallas Dudley Awards and other civic engagement efforts offered through the Secretary of State’s office, please visit sos.tn.gov/civics.

