ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr has filed an amicus brief to defend the constitutional rights of parents whose public school deliberately hid efforts to “socially transition” their child.

“Parents – not the government – know what’s best for their children,” said Carr. “We will always stand for parental rights and Georgia families.”

The case involves January and Jeffrey Littlejohn, parents in Leon County, Florida, who allege that school officials met privately with their child about using a new name and pronouns, and did not inform or involve them as parents. The family believes this violated their right to be involved in major decisions affecting their child’s well-being.

Joining Carr in filing this brief are the attorneys general of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, South Carolina, South Dakota, Virginia, West Virginia, and the Arizona State Legislature.

Find a copy of the brief here .