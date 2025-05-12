Universal Fiber Systems Appoints Jonathan Craig as New Chief Executive Officer

Jonathan Craig, CEO of Universal Fiber Systems

BRISTOL, VA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Universal Fiber Systems℠, LLC, a global leader in high-quality synthetic fiber production and technologies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jonathan Craig as Chief Executive Officer, effective May 5, 2025. Craig brings more than fifteen years of executive leadership experience in the polymers industry, with a proven record of driving growth, innovation, and operational excellence.

“The Universal Fiber Systems team and Board of Directors are excited to welcome Jonathan Craig as our new CEO,” said Marc Ammen, outgoing CEO and Executive Board Chair. “Jonathan’s extensive expertise in fiber technologies and global business strategy, shaped by key leadership roles within our supply chain ecosystem, makes him an excellent choice to lead UFS into its next chapter.”

Craig succeeds Marc Ammen, who is retiring after over fifteen years as CEO and twenty-five years with Universal Fiber Systems. Under Ammen’s leadership, UFS achieved significant growth, establishing global manufacturing sites and completing key acquisitions, including Sapona Yarns and Fiber Innovation Technologies. Ammen will continue to serve as Executive Chair of the Board of Directors.

Craig joins Universal Fiber Systems from Ascend Performance Materials, where he most recently served as Vice President of Polymers and Fibers. During his tenure, he was instrumental in delivering significant profit growth by driving operational efficiency, customer-focused innovation, and industry-leading sustainability initiatives. He led the transformation of a specialty chemicals division and previously held senior roles in supply chain and finance at Ascend. Earlier in his career, Craig also held leadership positions at Bigler LP and Biogen Idec.

His appointment comes at a pivotal time for UFS, as the company expands its global footprint and now serves twenty-seven end markets through targeted investments and strategic acquisitions.

“I’m honored to join Universal Fiber Systems and lead such a talented and dedicated team,” said Craig. “UFS has a strong history of innovation and serving diverse customer needs. I’m excited to build on that legacy and work closely with our teams and customers to create meaningful solutions for the future. This opportunity is not just a professional milestone but also a meaningful transition for my family. I’m grateful for the support of my wife Elizabeth and our four children as we begin this next chapter together.”

About Universal Fiber Systems: Universal Fiber Systems℠ LLC is an innovation-driven global leader with a family of brands—Universal Fibers, Sapona Yarns, Premiere Fibers, and Fiber Innovation Technology (F.I.T.)—specializing in the production of high-quality synthetic fibers for a broad array of applications and industries. Serving customers in the flooring, industrial, military, medical, and apparel sectors, fiber products from these companies are found in many of the world’s most prominent brands and projects. For more information, please contact info@universalfibers.com

