Youth Service America Names Six Districts as 2025 National Gold Ribbon School Districts in Service-Learning

2025 National Gold Ribbon School Districts in Service-Learning Honorees

Honorees Include K-12 School Districts in California, Colorado, Maryland, Ohio, and Virginia

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Youth Service America (YSA) is proud to recognize six school districts selected as 2025 National Gold Ribbon School Districts in Service-Learning, honoring their commitment to youth voice, civic engagement, and student-led community impact.The 2025 honorees are:• Anne Arundel County Public Schools (Maryland)• Falls Church City Public Schools (Virginia)• Montgomery County Public Schools (Maryland)• Perry Local Schools (Ohio)• Pomona Unified School District (California)• Pueblo School District 60 (Colorado)Selected from a national pool of applicants, these districts exemplify what it means to create a culture of service-learning - where students take the lead in identifying real-world problems, collaborating with community partners, and building solutions that foster student belonging, mattering, meaning, purpose, and hope through service.“These districts aren’t just checking a box for community service,” said Scott Ganske, Vice President of Education at YSA. “They’ve embedded service-learning into the curriculum, empowered students as change agents, and built sustainable systems to ensure every student has access to meaningful community engagement opportunities.”Each district demonstrated excellence across eight core criteria, including student voice and leadership, curriculum integration, equity and access, social and emotional learning, community partnerships, afterschool and summer engagement, student recognition systems, and long-term sustainability. Students in these districts aren’t just learning about the world - they’re using their academic knowledge and 21st Century skills to help others and strengthen their communities.YSA is announcing the inaugural cohort of National Gold Ribbon School Districts in Service-Learning as part of Youth Service Month (April 11 – May 11, 2025), a nationwide celebration of young people working together for the common good. In the coming months, the honorees will be recognized through local celebrations and national storytelling efforts, including short videos to showcase how each district is leading the way.To learn more about the National Gold Ribbon Schools in Service-Learning program and how your district can prepare for 2026 recognition, visit YSA.org/schools.

