'Still Dreaming' — Conway Chicago Talks Evolution, DIY Roots, and the Genre-Bending Sound Behind Their May 9 Release

Conway Chicago drops their genre-bending new single "Still Dreaming" on May 9 — a bold step into raw emotion, energy, and their evolving sound.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- I sat down with Conway Chicago, the rising genre-defying band turning heads with their raw energy, technical finesse, and emotionally honest songwriting. Ahead of their highly anticipated single “Still Dreaming,” dropping May 9, the trio Aidan, Jake, and Austin opened up about their journey from bedroom recordings to blowing the doors off Chicago’s live scene.The new track marks a pivotal moment for the band, both sonically and personally. Here’s what went down when we got together for a deeper look into the minds behind the music.Jasenia Hadina: "Still Dreaming" is set to release May 9 on iTunes Spotify and all other platforms. Can you share the inspiration behind this track and what it represents for the band?Aidan: “Still Dreaming” came from a turbulent relationship I had during the COVID years. We weren’t able to see each other consistently, which left me in a perpetual state of falling for them. The song is romantic, but in a questioning way positive but also lamenting an uncertain separation. For us, it represents a brand new direction us fully realizing ourselves as artists and performers. It’s unlike anything we’ve done before.Jasenia Hadina: Your music blends genres like punk, dream pop, indie rock, and metalcore. How do you navigate and fuse these diverse influences into a cohesive sound?Aidan: It’s like putting together a puzzle without seeing the pieces you just feel it out. Sometimes a song begs for a dreamy atmosphere, other times for a gritty guitar riff. It’s all about that balance.Jake: The genre blending isn’t planned. We write what comes naturally and build from there. One minute it’s late-90s skate punk, the next it's dream pop. We chase that moment where we all look at each other and go, “That’s it!”Jasenia Hadina: Conway began as a bedroom project and has evolved into a live powerhouse. What were some pivotal moments in that transformation?Jake: It would have to be a show back in early 2023 where we played at Reggies. We had a buddy who needed some extra slots filled on the bill and jumped on it. We hadn’t played a live show since COVID, we had a new lineup, new songs, and we had just took the plunge into using backing tracks with a setup that to this day I’m shocked even worked. It was probably the most nervous we’d been for a show since we first started but once we hit the stage, we blew the doors off the place. We loved it, the crowd was a blast, and we knew from that moment we had caught the lightening in the bottle.Jasenia Hadina: Aidan, your roots are in the DIY punk scene. How has that background influenced Conway’s ethos and approach to music?Aidan: The Chicago DIY scene taught me the power of community and collaboration. It’s impossible to do music alone you’re sharing gear, food, time. That spirit of mutual support and independence has shaped everything Conway stands for.Jasenia Hadina: Jake, your bass lines are described as ‘thunderous’ and ‘sonic precision.’ How do you craft your bass parts to complement the band’s dynamic sound?Jake: I care deeply about tone I hit the strings like they owe me money. I write with the mindset of serving the song, not showing off. I’d rather be the bassist who plays the right part than the flashiest one on stage.Jasenia Hadina: Austin, with your background in jazz and symphonic bands, how do you incorporate that into Conway’s high-energy sound?Austin: Jazz taught me independence and control on the kit. I use jazz rolls in fills and even sneak in Sousa-inspired snare patterns. It lets me bring something refined and unique to our chaotic live shows.Jasenia Hadina: Your live shows are intense. How do you prepare to keep up that energy on stage?Aidan: I treat it like jumping onto a moving train. Pushups, jumping around, and staying hydrated I don’t drink before sets because I want to give everything.Jake: We all have our rituals. I warm up on bass, chat with the crowd, and do a classic Chicago Handshake before hitting the stage.Austin: It’s like being an athlete. Cardio, lifting, a clean diet all of it helps me deliver Animal-level performances behind the kit.Jasenia Hadina: With the release of "Still Dreaming," are there any live shows or tours on the horizon?Aidan: Oh yeah we’re playing our faces off this summer around Chicago. We’ve got a release show lined up but it’s on a need-to-know basis. Hit our Instagram. As for touring, it’s coming… and so are a few surprises.Jasenia Hadina: Conway has been active since 2017. How has your sound evolved, and what can fans expect going forward?Aidan: It started as me, alone in college, trying to be something. Now it’s about honesty. We don’t chase a genre we just create. We’re more ourselves than ever, and that’s what makes the music better.Jasenia Hadina: “Still Dreaming” feels like a new chapter. How does it reflect where you are now creatively?Jake: This EP is our most collaborative project yet. We all showed up with everything we had. It’s a major leap forward.Austin: I’ve grown so much as a drummer. This music is mine, but it’s also a nod to the legends who inspired me. Easter eggs for the drummers out there.Aidan: It’s about building community through art. Forget genres keep an eye on the Billboard charts and your local venue listings. You’ll want to say you knew Conway before everyone else.Get Ready for May 9 – Conway Chicago’s “Still Dreaming” Is About to Make WavesWith their upcoming single “Still Dreaming,” Conway Chicago is taking a bold new step into their sound and their future. Equal parts heart, grit, and raw energy, this track is not only a milestone it’s a statement.Follow @ConwayChicago on Instagram and all social media and make sure you’re ready when “Still Dreaming” drops Friday, May 9.

