Jason Eastman Joins CV5 Capital, Strengthening Leadership in Digital Asset Funds and Cybersecurity

We are thrilled to welcome Jason to the CV5 Capital team. His insight into digital assets, blockchain and cybersecurity will be invaluable as we support the next generation of fund managers.” — David Lloyd, Chief Executive Officer at CV5 Capital.

GEORGE TOWN, CAYMAN ISLANDS, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CV5 Capital , a leading global investment firm with a focus on alternative assets and digital innovation, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jason Eastman as a senior advisor and director. With extensive expertise in blockchain, digital assets and cybersecurity, Eastman’s addition marks a significant step forward in CV5 Capital’s commitment to investing at the forefront of technological transformation and safeguarding digital infrastructure.Jason Eastman brings more than 15 years of experience at the intersection of finance, technology, and security. Recognized as a thought leader in blockchain architecture, digital asset strategy, and cybersecurity risk management, Eastman has advised institutional investors, startups, and government agencies on navigating the rapidly evolving digital asset landscape. His deep understanding of emerging threats and the complex regulatory environment has earned him a reputation as a trusted strategist in building secure, scalable digital platforms.“We are thrilled to welcome Jason to the CV5 Capital team,” said David Lloyd, Chief Executive Officer at CV5 Capital. “His insight into the digital asset ecosystem, blockchain technology and unparalleled expertise in cybersecurity will be invaluable as we continue to expand our portfolio and support the next generation of fund managers.”At CV5 Capital, Eastman will play a critical role in shaping the firm’s digital asset cybersecurity policies for fund managers, advising on risk mitigation, and helping our fund clients strengthen their cybersecurity posture.“I’m excited to join CV5 Capital at a time when digital assets are reshaping the global financial landscape,” said Eastman. “CV5’s vision, combined with its rigorous investment approach, offers a compelling platform to support responsible innovation. I look forward to contributing to the firm’s mission and driving value for its investors and partners.”Eastman’s appointment underscores CV5 Capital’s strategic focus on digital infrastructure, blockchain innovation, amid a dynamic and rapidly evolving market environment.About CV5 CapitalCV5 Capital is a global investment multi-manager that provides the leading regulated and audited turnkey solution for fund managers to launch and operate hedge funds., supported by Tier-1 service providers. With investment strategies in the traditional alternatives sector or focused on digital asset, defi and blockchain, with a particular emphasis on digital technologies, artificial intelligence and frontier markets. By combining deep industry knowledge with a disciplined approach to operations, CV5 Capital empowers its partners to unlock transformative value across emerging sectors.

