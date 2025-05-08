The signature Smash Burger from Universal Joint—free for all loyalty program members on National Burger Day, May 28. No purchase required.

Universal Joint celebrates National Burger Day with free smash burgers on May 28. No purchase required—just join the UJ Loyalty Program!

We love giving back to the folks who make UJ great. Our smash burger’s a favorite, so for National Burger Day, we’re sharing it—on the house—with old friends and new faces alike.” — Marc Brennan

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In celebration of National Burger Day on Wednesday, May 28, Universal Joint is serving up one of its signature favorites—for free. Guests can enjoy a complimentary smash burger, all day long, online or in-person, with no purchase required.Whether you're a longtime regular or just craving a no-strings-attached classic, this is the perfect chance to grab one of UJ’s most-loved menu items—on the house.Affectionately known as UJ, Universal Joint is a neighborhood-driven bar and grill with locations throughout the South. Known for its dog-friendly patios, rotating beer taps, and craveable favorites like smash burgers, wings, tacos, and more, UJ has become a go-to hangout for locals and visitors alike.To claim the free smash burger, guests simply need to sign up for the UJ Loyalty Program— either in advance online or in-person at any UJ location on May 28. Loyalty members also enjoy exclusive perks like discounted pints, birthday rewards, and early access to future promotions.“We love giving back to the folks who make UJ great,” said Marc Brennan, one of Universal Joint’s founders. “Our smash burger’s a favorite, so for National Burger Day, we’re sharing it—on the house—with old friends and new faces alike.”No strings. No minimum spend. Just a delicious burger to celebrate one of the best food holidays of the year.Promotion Details- What: Free Smash Burger for National Burger Day- When: Wednesday, May 28, 2025- Where: All Universal Joint locations- How: Join the UJ Loyalty Program online or in-personParticipating Locations- Decatur, GA: 906 Oakview Rd, Decatur, GA 30030- Lawrenceville, GA: 181 Pike St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046- Greenville, SC: 300 E Stone Ave, Greenville, SC 29609- Clayton, GA: 109 N Main St, Clayton, GA 30525- Asheville, NC: 784 Haywood Rd, Asheville NC 28806- Chattanooga, TN: 532 Lookout St, Chattanooga, TN 37403About Universal Joint:Universal Joint (UJ) is a neighborhood-focused bar and grill known for its dog-friendly patios, rotating craft beer taps, and craveable, shareable menu of burgers, tacos, wings, and more. With six locations across the Southeast—including Decatur, Lawrenceville, Greenville, Clayton, Asheville, and Chattanooga—UJ is built on good food, cold drinks, and the simple joy of Drinking Well With Others.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.