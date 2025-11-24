Universal Joint Expands Weekday Offerings With New Lunch and Happy Hour Menus

A tray with a gyro stuffed with lettuce, tomatoes, and meat served alongside French fries and a pickle spear, next to a grilled chicken salad with dressing and a small bowl of soup in the background.

A selection from Universal Joint’s new $12 Lunch Special, served with a complimentary cup of soup and choice of fountain drink or iced tea.

New $12 Lunch Special and Weekday Food Happy Hour launch December 2 across all Universal Joint locations.

At a time when many people are looking for ways to save, we wanted to create weekday options that feel accessible and still give guests the food and experience they love...”
— Matt Serafin, Chief Operating Officer
DECATUR, GA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Universal Joint is launching two new weekday offerings that bring guests more value and more flexibility during the holiday season. Beginning Tuesday, December 2, all Universal Joint locations will debut a new $12 Lunch Special and a new Weekday Food Happy Hour. These menus were created to offer guests simple, satisfying options during a time when holiday plans, gatherings, and expenses naturally stack up, making it easier to enjoy great food with friends and family throughout the week.

Universal Joint’s new $12 Lunch Special will be offered Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.* The menu features a set selection of guest favorites, including standout items like the Double Smash Burger and the Fish Tacos. Every lunch also includes a complimentary cup of soup and choice of fountain drink or iced tea, creating a complete midday option that fits easily into the weekday routine.

In the late afternoon, Universal Joint will introduce its new Weekday Food Happy Hour, offered Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The menu is built around three straightforward price points that allow guests to choose from lighter snacks, heartier bites, or fuller plates depending on their plans for the evening. Highlights include Universal Fries, a loaded take on a classic, at the $6 level, the Hummus and Pimento Cheese Duo at $8, and the fan favorite Brisket Nachos at $10. The Happy Hour menu was created to give guests a simple, flexible way to enjoy Universal Joint during the week, whether they are stopping in for something small after work or settling in for an early dinner with friends.

“At a time when many people are looking for ways to save, we wanted to create weekday options that feel accessible and still give guests the food and experience they love,” said Matt Serafin, Chief Operating Officer. “These menus give people more flexibility to stop in, share a meal, and enjoy the neighborhood during a time of year that is all about connection.”

Both the $12 Lunch Special and the Weekday Food Happy Hour will be available beginning Tuesday, December 2 at all six Universal Joint locations. *The Asheville location will begin serving the Lunch Special at 11:30 a.m.

For additional information, guests can visit their local Universal Joint or follow along on social media at @ujointbar

Founded in Decatur, Georgia in 2000, Universal Joint (affectionately known as UJ) is a neighborhood bar and grill rooted in community, comfort, and cold beer. With six locations across the Southeast, UJ is known for revitalizing old service stations into welcoming hangouts featuring dog-friendly patios, rotating taps, and craveable food built for sharing—like smash burgers, tacos, wings, and more. Whether you're here for a game, a beer with friends, or a weekday lunch with your pup by your side, UJ is where good times are always on tap and everyone Drinks Well With Others.

