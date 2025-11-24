Universal Joint Expands Weekday Offerings With New Lunch and Happy Hour Menus
New $12 Lunch Special and Weekday Food Happy Hour launch December 2 across all Universal Joint locations.
Universal Joint’s new $12 Lunch Special will be offered Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.* The menu features a set selection of guest favorites, including standout items like the Double Smash Burger and the Fish Tacos. Every lunch also includes a complimentary cup of soup and choice of fountain drink or iced tea, creating a complete midday option that fits easily into the weekday routine.
In the late afternoon, Universal Joint will introduce its new Weekday Food Happy Hour, offered Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The menu is built around three straightforward price points that allow guests to choose from lighter snacks, heartier bites, or fuller plates depending on their plans for the evening. Highlights include Universal Fries, a loaded take on a classic, at the $6 level, the Hummus and Pimento Cheese Duo at $8, and the fan favorite Brisket Nachos at $10. The Happy Hour menu was created to give guests a simple, flexible way to enjoy Universal Joint during the week, whether they are stopping in for something small after work or settling in for an early dinner with friends.
“At a time when many people are looking for ways to save, we wanted to create weekday options that feel accessible and still give guests the food and experience they love,” said Matt Serafin, Chief Operating Officer. “These menus give people more flexibility to stop in, share a meal, and enjoy the neighborhood during a time of year that is all about connection.”
Both the $12 Lunch Special and the Weekday Food Happy Hour will be available beginning Tuesday, December 2 at all six Universal Joint locations. *The Asheville location will begin serving the Lunch Special at 11:30 a.m.
For additional information, guests can visit their local Universal Joint or follow along on social media at @ujointbar
