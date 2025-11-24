Universal Joint Expands Weekday Offerings With New Lunch and Happy Hour Menus

About

Founded in Decatur, Georgia in 2000, Universal Joint (affectionately known as UJ) is a neighborhood bar and grill rooted in community, comfort, and cold beer. With six locations across the Southeast, UJ is known for revitalizing old service stations into welcoming hangouts featuring dog-friendly patios, rotating taps, and craveable food built for sharing—like smash burgers, tacos, wings, and more. Whether you're here for a game, a beer with friends, or a weekday lunch with your pup by your side, UJ is where good times are always on tap and everyone Drinks Well With Others.