Ecliptic Ideas Named Best of Clutch Winner in Web Development & Design

Ecliptic Ideas is thrilled to announce that it has been listed as a winner of the Best of Clutch Awards in the Web Development & Web Design category. This recognition highlights the most innovative, results-driven agencies across the U.S. who are shaping the future of digital experiences.

The Best of Clutch Awards is a competitive, two-stage process. Agencies first submit a standout project that showcases creative execution, technical skill, and business impact. After opening to public voting, top finalists are then evaluated by a panel of expert judges who select the year’s winning entries.

“Being named a Clutch 'Best of 2025' agency is a huge honor. It's a reflection of the care and precision we bring to every project. We're proud of the recognition, and even more excited about what we're building next.” – Brendan Ronan

“This year’s winners demonstrated the highest level of excellence in their submitted projects—from UX innovation to measurable business outcomes,” said Amanda Baum, SVP of Product at Clutch. “These firms represent the gold standard in web development and design.”

Clutch received hundreds of submissions for the 2025 awards across Digital Marketing and Web Development & Design. Final winners were chosen based on a combination of public support and scoring from an elite panel of judges, including Amanda Natividad (VP of Marketing, SparkToro), Seth Besmertnik (CEO, Conductor), and Amanda Baum (SVP of Product, Clutch).

Ecliptic Ideas is proud to be recognized as a top-performing agency that helps brands build more thoughtful, engaging, and high-performing digital experiences. View the full list of Best of Clutch winners in the Web Development & Web Design category here.

About Ecliptic Ideas

Ecliptic Ideas is a San Diego-based software development team specializing in modernizing and maintaining Ruby on Rails applications for established businesses. We transform outdated systems into fast, stable, and secure platforms with services ranging from feature development and API integrations to Rails upgrades, automation, and custom apps. Since 2015, our hand-picked team has delivered high-quality code and smart solutions that keep businesses running smoothly.

