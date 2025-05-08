Update on H-1 Freeway and H-201 Moanalua Freeway Improvements Projects across O‘ahu, May 2025

Main, News Posted on May 8, 2025 in Highways News

Project Name Typical Work Schedule H-1 Airport Viaduct Improvements Vicinity of Valkenburg Street to Middle Street Nightly, Tuesday – Monday, no work Monday nights 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day H-1 Salt Lake Rehabilitation Nightly, Friday from 8 p.m. to Monday 2:30 a.m. (Sunday closures end at 6 p.m.) Note: project team is also seeking to add weeknight (Mon-Thu) work. H-1 Pearl City and Waimalu Viaduct Improvements between the Hālawa Interchange and the H-1/H-2 split Nightly, Tuesday – Friday (a.m.) from 7 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday Saturday from 7 p.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday H-201 Moanalua Freeway Paving between the H-3 Freeway ramp and the Fort Shafter overpass Nightly, Sunday – Friday 7:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day H-1 Eastbound Improvements – Ola Lane to Likelike Highway 24/7 – H-1 eastbound right shoulder near Ola Lane overpass. Nightly (when needed), Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. the following day Friday from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Daily single lane closures on Gulick Overpass and Richard Lane, Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of the continuation of current improvement projects on the H-1 Freeway, the H-201 Moanalua Freeway, and their typical work schedules.

H-1 Pearl City and Waimalu Viaduct Improvements

Crews have been working on deck demolition and concrete work on the H-1 eastbound between the Hālawa Interchange and the H-1/H-2 split on weeknights, Tuesday through Friday from 7 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. The weekend work schedule is nightly, on Friday from 7 p.m. to Saturday 6 a.m., and Saturday 7 p.m. to Sunday 8 a.m. The estimated completion date of this project is March 2027.

H-1 Salt Lake Rehabilitation

Paving and guardrail work continues in the eastbound direction between the Pearl Harbor Interchange and the Salt Lake Boulevard underpass, continuously closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 2:30 a.m. Monday. In the westbound direction the common work schedule is nightly from Friday at 6:30 p.m. to Monday at 2:30 a.m. Due to 203 total unworkable days due to weather, the new estimated completion date for this project is June 2025, from the previously stated May 2025.

H-1 Freeway Airport Viaduct Improvements

Concrete deck and roadway improvements continue on the H-1 Freeway Airport Viaduct, in the vicinity of Valkenburg Street to the Middle Street merge, nightly, Tuesday through Monday, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. No work will be done on Monday nights. The estimated completion date has been revised to August 2025 from the previously stated June 2025.

Eastbound H-1 Freeway Improvement Project – from the Ola Lane Overpass to the Likelike Highway Off-Ramp

Crews have been working to widen the eastbound H-1 Freeway and construct new retaining walls with daily work in the eastbound shoulder of the H-1 Freeway. Two lanes will be closed within the project limits on Monday nights through Friday nights, from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., as work requires. The H-201 Moanalua Freeway on-ramp to the H-1 Freeway will also be closed during these hours.

In addition to nightly closures, crews have been performing work daily on Richard Lane and Gulick Avenue respectively, with an alternating single lane closure, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for utility relocation, in support of the widening of the freeway.

HDOT estimates widening and retaining wall work to be completed by July 2025. Installation of temporary pedestrian bridge for the widening of the Gulick Avenue overpass will require the H-1 Freeway to be completely closed in both directions overnight. This work is anticipated to begin in September 2025.

The estimated completion date for the Eastbound H-1 Freeway Improvements Project is March 2027, weather permitting. This is revised from previously stated, January 2027. For more information, please view the project website at https://h1widening.com/

H-201 Moanalua Freeway Resurfacing – From the H-3 Freeway to Fort Shafter

Work continues with full closures of the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in the westbound direction between Middle Street and the Kaua Street on-ramp. The current work schedule is nightly on Sunday through Friday evenings, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Due to 20 weather-caused unworkable days, this section of work is estimated to be completed on May 30, weather permitting.

Upon conclusion of this section, crews will continue night work by repaving in the westbound direction up until the Hālawa/ H-3 Freeway off-ramps. This work is scheduled for Sunday through Friday evenings from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. The estimated completion date of this project is November 2025, weather permitting.

HDOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, be aware of all traffic control signs and barriers, and plan commutes ahead of time. Special duty police officers will be on-site assisting with safety procedures.

Please note all work is weather permitting. The final completion date of this project is subject to change per these conditions. To view the weekly roadwork list for Oʻahu, please visit https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/oahu/. To sign up for weekly HDOT lane closure updates please visit: https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/hidot/subscriber/new

###