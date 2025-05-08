Mount Laurel Animal Hospital Honors Founder with Dedication Service

Dr. Edward Sleeper Founder Mount Laurel Animal Hospital

Celebrating the Life of a Community Animal Advocate, Dr. Edward Sleeper.

He created a legacy of care, kindness, and commitment that lives on in every corner of our building and in the hearts of our staff. ” — Robert Mankowski, VMD Co-Owner Mount Laurel Animal Hospital

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mount Laurel Animal Hospital will host a heartfelt dedication and celebration of life on Sunday, May 18, in honor of its beloved founder, Dr. Edward Sleeper . A pioneer in veterinary medicine and a true pillar of the local community, Dr. Sleeper’s legacy continues to shape the hospital and inspire the countless lives he touched through decades of service.The event, open to the public, will take place at the Event Auditorium on the grounds of Mount Laurel Animal Hospital from 1PM to 3PM. The schedule includes a visitation from 1PM to 2PM, followed by a special tribute from 2PM to 3PM, featuring heartfelt remembrances from colleagues, friends, and family members.Dr. Sleeper was more than a veterinarian—he was a compassionate healer, a visionary leader, and a trusted advocate for animals and their families. His unwavering dedication to quality care and his deep empathy earned him not only the admiration of clients and staff, but also a lasting place in the heart of the Mount Laurel community. Under his guidance, Mount Laurel Animal Hospital grew into one of the most respected veterinary practices in the region.“Dr. Sleeper wasn’t just the founder of our hospital—he was the heart and soul of it,” said Dr. Robert Mankowski, co-owner of Mount Laurel Animal Hospital. “He created a legacy of care, kindness, and commitment that lives on in every corner of our building and in the hearts of our staff. This celebration is a chance for everyone whose life he touched to come together and remember a truly extraordinary man.”Attendees are invited to share their memories and stories as part of this meaningful tribute. Whether you knew Dr. Sleeper as a veterinarian, a friend, or a community leader, your presence will help honor a life lived with purpose and generosity.Date: Sunday, May 18Time: 1PM – 3PM (1PM – 2PM Visitation, 2PM – 3PM Colleague & Family Tributes)Location: Event Auditorium, Mount Laurel Animal Hospital (220 Mount Laurel Road, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054)RSVP: Favored but not required. This event will also be live streamed via Instagram and Tiktok Live @mountlaurelahPlease follow this link to RSVP: https://mlahvet.com/in-memory/ Mount Laurel Animal Hospital invites the entire community to join in remembering the man who made it all possible. Let us gather to celebrate the legacy, the love, and the life of Dr. Edward Sleeper—a legend whose impact will never be forgotten.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.