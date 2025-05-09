Spartronics, LLC. announces a prestigious supplier recognition award under the RTX Performance+ Program

This recognition highlights outstanding supplier performance in 2024.

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RTX has recognized Spartronics Plaistow Inc. with a Premier Award for performance in 2024 and overall excellence in Collaboration & Customer Service. The Premier Award is an annual recognition platform under the RTX Performance+ Program to recognize suppliers with superior performance and that have provided exceptional value to RTX in one of the five key categories: Cost Competitiveness, Technology & Innovation, Business Management, Collaboration / Customer Service, and Sustainability.



Spartronics Plaistow has proudly worked with RTX since 2009, delivering advanced manufacturing and engineering solutions that support mission-critical programs. Over the years, our commitment to excellence and performance has been recognized with a total of fourteen prestigious awards from RTX.



These include:

• 5-Star Supplier Excellence Awards (Raytheon, an RTX Business): 5-time award winner

• 4-Star Awards: 3-time award winner

• 3-Star Awards: 2-time award winner

• Affordability Bronze Award

• Premier Awards for Overall Excellence in Business Management/Customer Service and Collaboration (two separate honors)

These accolades reflect Spartronics continued dedication to quality, collaboration, and long-term customer success in the defense and aerospace sectors.



“We are incredibly proud to receive this award from RTX, which reflects the dedication of our entire team to providing responsive, high-quality service,” said Dennis Naffah, Site Leader at Spartronics Plaistow. “Strong relationships are built on trust, communication, and performance — and this award is a testament to those values.”



Spartronics, a leading provider of complex electronic and electromechanical manufacturing services, continues to support mission-critical programs for global customers across aerospace, defense, medical device, and industrial markets.



About Spartronics Plaistow:

Spartronics Plaistow is known as a Center of Excellence for the Aerospace and Defense segment, operating with 20,000 square feet of manufacturing and office space. Spartronics Plaistow manufactures highly complex electromechanical assemblies/ sub-assemblies and full product assemblies for front-line defense systems. Services offered include value-added engineering, contract engineering, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and aftermarket services. Learn more about Spartronics Plaistow.



About Spartronics:

Spartronics provides comprehensive engineering, manufacturing, and aftermarket services for highly complex electronics. With a legacy of trusted partnerships, Spartronics supports customers in regulated markets where failure is not an option. Our contract manufacturing capabilities span the full product lifecycle—from printed circuit board assembly (PCBA) and subsystem integration to full-box build (high-level assemblies). We also offer robust engineering support, including manufacturing testing, supply chain management, sustaining engineering, and a suite of aftermarket services. Learn more.

