Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,783 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,104 in the last 365 days.

Town of Westerly to Conduct Aerial Treatment of Mosquito Larvicide on Chapman Swamp

Published on Thursday, May 08, 2025

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is announcing that the Town of Westerly will conduct its annual aerial mosquito larvicide treatment across 500 acres of Chapman Swamp and nearby swamplands on Friday, May 9, or Monday, May 12, weather permitting. The application will occur between 7 AM and 2 PM and involves dropping Bti pellets by helicopter on targeted waterbodies to kill mosquito larvae. Bti is a natural, environmentally safe product that targets only mosquitoes, black flies, and fungus gnat larvae, posing no risk to humans, animals, or beneficial insects like honeybees.

The Town of Westerly has conducted this annual application since 1997 to help control mosquito breeding, given the area’s remote location and large footprint. Larviciding is recommended as part of the state's action plan to control West Nile Virus (WNV) and Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) Virus, and is one of the most effective tools to reduce the number of biting mosquitoes by preventing the larval stage from maturing into adults. 

More information about larviciding and mosquito season is available at www.dem.ri.gov/mosquito. For mosquito public health guidance and information from the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH), visit health.ri.gov/mosquito.

For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov. Follow DEM on Facebook, Twitter/X (@RhodeIslandDEM), or Instagram (@rhodeisland.dem) for timely updates. Sign up here to receive the latest press releases, news, and events from DEM's Public Affairs Office to your inbox.

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Town of Westerly to Conduct Aerial Treatment of Mosquito Larvicide on Chapman Swamp

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more