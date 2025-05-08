The Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research Expands Board of Directors with Leaders to Help Accelerate Sarcoidosis Research, Advocacy and Patient Support

CHICAGO, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR) is pleased to announce the appointment of four new members to its Board of Directors: John Mockovciak III, Joan Levy, PhD, John Carlin, and Molly Flick.

"We are honored to welcome John, Joan, John, and Molly to the FSR Board of Directors," said Mary McGowan, FSR CEO. "These remarkable individuals bring a diverse wealth of expertise, commitment, and personal connection to our cause. Their involvement strengthens our ability to advance research, advocacy, and support for those living with sarcoidosis."





John Mockovciak III joins the FSR Board after a distinguished 44-year career as a financial advisor, most recently serving 20 years as a Managing Director with Robert W. Baird in their Dallas and Taos offices. Renowned for his long-term commitment to multi-generational client relationships and strategic financial planning, John has earned national recognition from Financial Times, Forbes, Barron’s, and more. He has held numerous volunteer leadership roles in organizations such as Dallas Afterschool, the Dallas Foundation, the Taos Community Foundation, and others.

“I believe my 50 years of finance and investment experience, along with decades of advising non-profits, will be helpful to FSR,” said Mockovciak III. “Supporting FSR’s fight against sarcoidosis—an often-misunderstood disease—is deeply personal, as my wife suffers from systemic sarcoidosis.”

Joan Levy, PhD, currently serves as Chief Science Officer at the Melanoma Research Alliance, where she leads the organization’s scientific vision and manages all aspects of its Research Program. Dr. Levy brings over 30 years of oncology research experience, with prior leadership roles at the Chordoma Foundation, the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, and Bayer Pharmaceuticals. Her academic credentials include a PhD in Biochemistry and two oncology research fellowships. Joan’s deep expertise in translational science and her passion for accelerating cures make her a vital asset to FSR.

“FSR’s innovative approach to research, education, and patient support is inspiring,” said Dr. Levy. “I’m excited to contribute insights from my experience directing research at non-profit disease foundations to help advance therapies that can truly impact patients’ lives.”

John Carlin is the Vice President for Institutional Advancement at Center in the Square and veteran news anchor at WSLS 10 News. A trusted voice in broadcast journalism for over three decades, his accolades include 10 regional Emmy Awards, a Peabody Award, and lifetime achievement honors from both the Virginia Association of Broadcasters and the Associated Press of the Virginias. Beyond journalism, John is an active community advocate and member of FSR’s Patient Advisory Committee. He is the creator and host of The FSR Sarc Fighter Podcast, where he raises awareness by sharing stories of those affected by sarcoidosis.

“I joined the FSR Board because I wanted to be part of the solution in fighting this rare disease,” said Carlin. “As a sarcoidosis patient and storyteller, I’ve heard firsthand how this disease frustrates and isolates people. FSR is moving the needle in awareness and research. I hope to guide the organization by using media to shine a light on the challenges sarcoidosis patients face.”

Molly Flick serves as Vice President and General Manager of BioServices & Specialty Logistics at Thermo Fisher Scientific, where she leads a global team of approximately 700 employees dedicated to delivering cold chain clinical trial packaging and logistics solutions. With more than 20 years of senior leadership experience in operations, customer experience, and strategic integration, Molly is a respected leader in clinical trial support services. She is also a dedicated advocate for sarcoidosis awareness and research.

“After watching my mother’s long battle with sarcoidosis, I want to help FSR expand its global impact,” said Flick. “I’m proud to support this work by contributing both financial stewardship and clinical trial expertise to benefit patients and families.”

FSR's Board of Directors is comprised of leaders from the business, medical, and patient communities. The Board is responsible for the strategic direction of the foundation. Together with the organization's Scientific Advisory Board (SAB), comprised of international sarcoidosis experts, they help advance FSR's mission by providing strategic advice on its scientific and research programs. To learn more, visit stopsarcoidosis.org.

About Sarcoidosis

Sarcoidosis is a rare inflammatory disease characterized by the formation of granulomas—tiny clumps of inflammatory cells—in one or more organs of the body. Despite increasing advances in research, sarcoidosis remains difficult to diagnose with limited treatment options and no known cure.

About the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research

The Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR) is the leading international organization dedicated to finding a cure for sarcoidosis and improving care for sarcoidosis patients through research, education, and support. Since its establishment in 2000, FSR has fostered over $7.2 million in sarcoidosis-specific research efforts. For more information and to join our community, visit www.stopsarcoidosis.org.

