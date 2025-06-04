Virtune announces the listing of Virtune Coinbase 50 Index ETP, its new flagship product, on Deutsche Börse Xetra

Frankfurt, June 4, 2025 – Virtune, the Swedish regulated crypto asset manager, today announced the listing of Virtune Coinbase 50 Index ETP (VCOIN50) on Xetra, one of Europe's most prominent trading venues.

Virtune has seen sustained demand for digital assets from institutional and retail investors in the Nordic and European region. Building on this momentum, the VCOIN50 ETP listing on Deutsche Boerse’s Xetra (Xetra ticker: VRTC) segment represents a key milestone in Virtune’s ongoing expansion into the German market. Coinbase will act as the custodian for VCOIN50.

Virtune has made history as the first company to list a crypto Exchange Traded Product (ETP) tracking the COIN50E index, developed by Coinbase, a trusted and global leader in crypto services and administered by MarketVector IndexesTM (“MarketVector”), a leading global index provider.

This launch represents several key firsts for Germany’s financial markets:

First ever ETP to track the Coinbase 50 Europe Index

The widest crypto ETP in Europe containing up to 50 crypto assets





About Virtune Coinbase 50 Index ETP:

Virtune Coinbase 50 Index ETP is a physically-backed exchange-traded product (ETP) tracking the Coinbase 50 Europe Index, the premier global benchmark index for digital assets and the crypto market’s equivalent of the S&P 500 index. At launch, VCOIN50 ETP will offer exposure to 21 crypto assets that are compliant with market-specific regulatory and Xetra-specific policies Virtune’s expansion to include all 50 assets in the COIN50 is subject to regulatory and stock exchange approval. The ETP provides exposure to up to 50 leading crypto assets and is rebalanced quarterly. The product features a transparent structure backed by physical holdings and secured with institutional-level solutions.

Allocation as of 3rd of June 2025: https://www.virtune.com/product/vcoin50

About Virtune:

Virtune is a Swedish-regulated crypto asset manager and issuer of 100% physically backed crypto ETPs. The company has experienced rapid growth in the Nordics since listing its first crypto ETP on Nasdaq Stockholm in May 2023. Today, Virtune manages $340 million in assets under management and has earned the trust of over 140,000 institutional and retail investors. Since its inception, Virtune has prioritized investor protection, and its success stems from its transparent, regulated approach and strong commitment to innovation and educating the market about crypto assets and ETPs.

Christopher Kock, CEO of Virtune:

"We have worked closely with Coinbase since our inception, relying on their outstanding custody, trading, and staking services across all our ETPs. We are now excited to further strengthen this collaboration by contributing to Coinbase’s global mission through the launch of a COIN50 ETP. COIN50 is an index with the potential to become the crypto market’s equivalent of the S&P 500 and the leading global crypto benchmark. This ETP offers both institutional and retail investors in Europe broad exposure to the crypto market, built by industry experts with deep knowledge and experience.”

About Coinbase:

Crypto creates economic freedom by ensuring that people can participate fairly in the economy, and Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) is on a mission to increase economic freedom for more than 1 billion people. We’re updating the century-old financial system by providing a trusted platform that makes it easy for people and institutions to engage with crypto assets, including trading, staking, safekeeping, spending, and fast, free global transfers. We also provide critical infrastructure for onchain activity and support builders who share our vision that onchain is the new online. And together with the crypto community, we advocate for responsible rules to make the benefits of crypto available around the world.

Brett Tejpaul, Head of Coinbase Institutional:

“With the launch of the Virtune Coinbase 50 Index ETP in Europe, we’re making one of the most comprehensive benchmarks for the crypto market directly accessible to investors across the EU. This marks a major step forward in our mission to expand global access to digital assets and provide institutional-grade tools for navigating this evolving asset class. The introduction of this ETP reinforces our commitment to bridging traditional financial infrastructure with the growing demand for regulated, secure exposure to the digital economy.”



About MarketVector:



MarketVector IndexesTM (“MarketVector”) is a regulated Benchmark Administrator in Europe, incorporated in Germany and registered with the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). MarketVector maintains indexes under the MarketVectorTM, MVIS®, and BlueStar® names. With a mission to accelerate index innovation globally, MarketVector is best known for its broad suite of Thematic indexes, a long-running expertise in Hard Asset-linked Equity indexes, and its pioneering Digital Asset index family. MarketVector is proud to be in partnership with more than 25 Exchange-Traded Product (ETP) issuers and index fund managers in markets throughout the world, with more than USD 57 billion in assets under management.

Martin Leinweber, Director, Digital Asset Research and Strategy, MarketVector:



"The Virtune Coinbase 50 Index ETP marks a significant step forward for crypto investment in Europe, offering broad, institutional-grade exposure to digital assets through a single, efficient product. This milestone combines MarketVector’s index expertise, Coinbase’s market infrastructure, and Virtune’s transparent, regulated approach. We’re proud to deepen our partnership with Virtune by becoming the index provider for their entire range of crypto ETPs across Europe. Together, we’re delivering the tools institutional and retail investors need to navigate the digital asset landscape with greater confidence and clarity.”



Key Information about the Product:

Exposure : Exposure to up to 50 leading crypto assets in one product





: Exposure to up to 50 leading crypto assets in one product Backing : 100% physically backed by the underlying crypto assets





: 100% physically backed by the underlying crypto assets Custody : Institutional-grade custody by Coinbase





: Institutional-grade custody by Coinbase Management Fee : 0.95% per annum





: 0.95% per annum Trading currency : EUR





: EUR First day of trading : Monday, 2nd of June 2025





: Monday, 2nd of June 2025 BloombergTicker : VCOIN50





: VCOIN50 ISIN : SE0024738389





: SE0024738389 WKN : A4A5D4





: A4A5D4 Exchange ticker : VRTC





: VRTC Exchanges: Deutsche Börse Xetra





The ETP is available for sale in Germany, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Poland, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain and Italy.

For questions, contact:

Christopher Kock, CEO & Member of the Board of Directors

Mobile: +46 70 073 45 64

Email: christopher@virtune.com

About Virtune AB (Publ):

Headquartered in Stockholm, Virtune is a regulated Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of crypto ETPs listed on regulated European exchanges. With strong regulatory foundations, partnerships with industry leaders, and a skilled team, Virtune delivers innovative and compliant investment products aligned with the evolving global crypto landscape.



Crypto investments are associated with high risk. Virtune does not provide investment advice; investments are made at your own risk. Securities may increase or decrease in value, there is no guarantee of getting back invested capital. Read the prospectus, KID, terms at virtune.com.

The Coinbase 50 Europe Index (“Index”) is the exclusive property of MarketVector Indexes GmbH (“MarketVector”) and its Licensors and has been licensed for use by Virtune AB (Publ) (“Licensee”). MarketVector has contracted with CC Data Limited to maintain and calculate the Index. CC Data Limited uses its best efforts to ensure that the Index is calculated correctly. Irrespective of its obligations towards MarketVector, CC Data Limited has no obligation to point out errors in the Index to third parties. In particular, MarketVector is not responsible for the Licensee and/or for Licensee’s legality or suitability and/or for Licensee’s business offerings. Offerings by Licensee, may they be based on the Virtune Coinbase 50 Europe ETP (“Product”) or not, are not sponsored, endorsed, sold, or promoted by MarketVector and any of its affiliates, and MarketVector and any of its affiliates make no representation regarding the advisability of investing in Licensee and/or in Licensee’s business offerings. MARKETVECTOR AND ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES AND ANY OF ITS LICENSORS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO LICENSEE.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.