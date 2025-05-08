The 9th Annual Quahog Week is set for May 11-17

Published on Thursday, May 08, 2025

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) and Rhode Island Seafood Marketing Collaborative, a public-private partnership led by DEM, is excited to announce the ninth annual Quahog Week, taking place May 11 to 17. This week-long event “shell-ebrates” the cultural and economic importance of the quahog, Rhode Island’s official state clam. The event aims to boost awareness and demand for local seafood and the RI Seafood brand, while honoring the dedicated harvesters and the vibrant local food industry that brings fresh quahogs to tables across the state.

During Quahog Week, restaurants and markets across Rhode Island will celebrate this sustainable local resource with special quahog dishes. Now in its ninth year, the event is expected to feature a record number of participants. Consumers can visit seafood.ri.gov for a full list of participating restaurants and markets and the specials they are offering.

“Quahog Week is a celebration of Rhode Island’s shellfish industry and the bounty of Narragansett Bay,” said Governor Dan McKee. “Quahogging has a long history in the Ocean State and this “shell-ebration” is a great opportunity to support local harvesters, restaurants, and seafood markets – and enjoy a favorite quahog dish or discover something new.”

“Quahog Week is a proud Rhode Island tradition that highlights the cultural and economic importance of the shellfishing industry,” said DEM Director Terry Gray. “Thanks to cleaner waters, stemming from strong investments and environmental laws, more areas are now open to harvest. It’s a great time for both commercial harvesters and families to enjoy quahogging. I encourage all Rhode Islanders to take part in the week-long celebration of our iconic Rhode Island clam!”

Quahogs are Rhode Island’s most economically significant fishery from Narragansett Bay, with over 13.5 million harvested in 2024 by 444 shellfishers – worth more than $3.5 million. They rank fifth in value among the state’s marine fisheries, after squid, scallops, lobster, and summer flounder (based on 2022 ex-vessel values).

Quahogging happens year-round, with demand peaking in summer for favorites like littlenecks, clam cakes, and stuffies. They also make the perfect fare for chowders, pastas, and other dishes. Quahog Week, held in spring, helps boost awareness and sales during a season when fresh local clams are plentiful but often underappreciated. In the last week alone, RI commercial harvesters landed over 100,000 pounds of it!



During Quahog Week, the Rhode Island Seafood Marketing Collaborative will host two free public events featuring complimentary littlenecks shucked by RI Shellfisherman’s Association members, along with samples from participating restaurants and markets. Guests can meet local quahoggers, enjoy delicious food and drinks, and celebrate Rhode Island’s vibrant seafood industry and food culture.

Quahog Week at The Guild Warren

Where: The Guild Warren, 99 Water St., Suite 2, Warren, RI

When: Wednesday, May 14, 5-7 PM

Quahog Week at Narragansett Brewery

Where: Narragansett Beer Providence Brewery, 271 Tockwotton St., Providence, RI

When: Thursday, May 15, 5-7 PM

Participants in Quahog Week – consumers and retailers alike – are encouraged to share their experiences via social media posts: @RISeafoodRocks on Facebook, #QuahogWeek on Twitter, and @RI.Seafood on Instagram. These posts help generate interest and business for the local seafood economy.



Established by the Rhode Island General Assembly in 2011, the RI Seafood Marketing Collaborative is a public-private body that aims to support local fishers and seafood farmers by increasing awareness and consumption of locally harvested species by the public. Its membership includes representatives from all key sectors of the commercial fishing, aquaculture, and seafood industries joined by representatives from URI, RI Sea Grant, and state agencies including DEM, which chairs the group, and the RI Commerce, Rhode Island Department of Health, and the RI Coastal Resources Management Council. The trademarked RI Seafood brand logo signifies the products that bear the logo are locally landed or grown, which is a core component of the Collaborative’s efforts. The local seafood finder connects consumers with opportunities to buy fresh local seafood.

Follow RI Seafood on Facebook or Instagram (@ri.seafood). For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov. Follow DEM on Facebook, Twitter (@RhodeIslandDEM), or Instagram (@rhodeisland.dem) for timely updates.