The Picklr Keystone Crossing Announces Club Medalists at 2025 U.S. Open Pickleball Championships

INDIANAPOLIS, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Picklr Keystone Crossing announced its list of 15 members, club ambassadors, instructors, and Club Coordinator who medaled in the 2025 U.S. Open Pickleball Championships. Held in Naples, Florida, from April 25th through May 3rd, the 2025 U.S. Open Pickleball Championships boasted more than 3,000 players competing and attendees from all 50 states and more than 30 countries.

Franchise owners Dave Gilreath and Ron Brock, local Indianapolis businessmen and managing partners of Pickle Indy, LLC, said, “We’re excited to have so many of our members and staff medaling in this year’s U.S. Open, including Becca Hsu, our Club Coordinator. The Picklr offers a top-notch indoor pickleball facility for players at every skill level, and we congratulate all of this year’s U.S. Open Pickleball Championship winners from The Picklr Keystone Crossing. What a great showing!”





Row 1 (left to right):

– Melissa LeBlanc (Member), GOLD Mixed Doubles, All Skills, 55–59

– Heather Iffert (Member), SILVER Women’s Doubles, 5.0, 60–64

– Heather Iffert (Member), SILVER Mixed Doubles, 5.0, 60–64

Row 2 (left to right):

– Melissa LeBlanc (Member) & Amy Cooke (Member), SILVER Women’s Doubles, All Skills, 50–54 and Women’s Doubles 5.0, 50–54

– Amy Cooke (Member) & Brian Cooke (Member), GOLD Mixed Doubles, 5.0, 50–54 and Mixed Doubles, All Skills, 50–54

– Mariana Paredes (Member), GOLD Women’s Doubles, All Skills, 35–39

Row 3 (left to right):

– Mark Wilder (Member), GOLD Men's Doubles, All Skills, 60–64

– Parker Kalis (Instructor) & Becca Hsu (Club Coordinator), GOLD Mixed Doubles, All Skills, 25–29

Row 4 (left to right):

– Jeremiah Rader (Instructor) & Zack Heeke (Member, The Picklr Noblesville), SILVER Men’s Doubles, All Skills, 25–29

– Kent Lindeman & Brian Cooke (Member), BRONZE Men’s Doubles, 5.0, 55–59

– Parker Kalis (Instructor), BRONZE Men’s Singles, 5.0, 12–29

Row 5 (left to right):

– Jacqueline Negri (Ambassador) & Angie Rowley (Member, The Picklr Noblesville), BRONZE Women’s Doubles, 4.5, 50–54

– Alaina Keller (Ambassador) & Kayla Negley (Ambassador), BRONZE Women’s Doubles, 5.0, 30–39

– Becca Hsu (Club Coordinator) & Parker Kalis (Instructor), BRONZE Mixed Doubles, 5.0, 12–29

Open since December 21, 2024, The Picklr Keystone Crossing was the first Indiana location of North America’s fastest-growing and largest indoor pickleball franchise, The Picklr, headquartered in Kayesville, Utah. The 30,000 sq.ft. club on the north side of Indianapolis features 10 fully fenced indoor courts with patent-pending, high-quality outdoor-style court surfacing; a full pro shop; private event space; unlimited league play; tournaments; youth academies; and free open play. Members can access the club from 6 am to 11 pm seven days a week and benefit from The Picklr-sponsored tournaments and competitive events, instructor-led pickleball clinics, DUPR-rated leagues, open play, and access to Wingfield skills assessments and instruction.

The Picklr Keystone Crossing’s Unlimited Membership is available to players of all skill levels, and membership benefits include access to all of The Picklr locations nationwide. Additionally, The Picklr’s Junior Membership gives youth an opportunity to build their pathway to pro through unique programming targeted to grow their skillset, starting at age 8.

The Picklr Keystone Crossing is located at 3810 E. 82nd Street, Indianapolis, IN 46240. Pickleball enthusiasts can look forward to additional clubs coming to Indiana in 2026.

ABOUT THE PICKLR:

The Picklr is North America’s fastest-growing network of premium indoor pickleball courts, offering an unparalleled experience for players of all skill levels. With more than 375 state-of-the-art clubs sold nationwide, The Picklr provides programs for beginners to pros, and a vibrant atmosphere. Membership to The Picklr includes access to all club locations nationwide, free court reservations, four clinics per month, and unlimited participation in leagues, competitive play/events and tournaments. Follow The Picklr on Instagram, X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and TikTok for news on locations and tournaments, or visit https://thepicklr.com/franchise/ to learn more about owning a franchise.

The Picklr Keystone Crossing Media Contact:

Barb Smith | barb.smith@thepicklrfranchise.com

317-289-8699

