New Book Explores Quantum Physics Theoretically Underpinning Paranormal Phenomena and Life After Death

Quantum Paranormal - Quantum Physics Explaining Paranormal Phenomena

Has Theoretical Quantum Physics Begun to Explain Paranormal Phenomena, what the Soul is, Reincarnation, the Existence of Heaven and Hell, God, and the Devil?

For the first time in history, theoretical science presents logical mechanisms that could support the existence of Heaven and Hell, as well as the existence of ghosts and other paranormal phenomena.” — Brian Sterling-Vete

MANCHESTER, GREATER MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brian Sterling-Vete , founder of the unique international paranormal emergency help organisation, Paranormal Rescue .com, claims his research for the new book ‘Quantum Paranormal: Quantum Physics Explaining Paranormal Phenomena,’ achieved the remarkable. Instead of driving a deeper divide between science and religion, the opposite occurred: quantum physics began to suggest a series of logically interconnected theoretical mechanisms that ultimately bridged the age-old gap between science and belief.British-born Sterling-Vete’s lifelong quest has been to find a science-based mechanism explaining how life after death is possible, and even how angels, demons, Heaven, Hell, the Devil, and God can exist.He claims the long-elusive theoretical sequential concepts explaining these phenomena emerged during research for the new book, ‘Quantum Paranormal: Quantum Physics Explaining Paranormal Phenomena,’ available on Amazon https://amzn.to/428H0pt , co-authored by American-born Helen Renée Wuorio from Duluth, Minnesota.Quantum physics is a mind-boggling subject where particles can simultaneously exist in multiple states, time can behave unpredictably, and even reality itself is not fixed until it is observed and measured.The authors acknowledge that they’ll face scrutiny, but they point out how some of history’s greatest scientists were proven embarrassingly wrong. In 1928, Nobel Prize-winner Robert Millikan said the dream of harnessing the power of the atom was a “Childish bug-a-boo.” In 1932, Albert Einstein said, “There is not the slightest indication that [nuclear energy] will ever be obtainable.” In 1933, Ernest Rutherford, described as ‘the father of nuclear physics’, stated, “Anyone who expects a source of power from the transformation of these atoms is talking moonshine.”Their research began exploring the NDE (Near-Death Experience) phenomenon and many almost indistinguishable reports from survivors, and how Orchestrated Objective Reduction suggests consciousness arises from quantum wave processes in brain microtubules, tiny protein structures that may link consciousness to the universe's quantum structure. If quantum material can’t be destroyed, the “consciousness field” could survive death, explaining phenomena like near-death experiences and awareness continuation. It was then that Brian Sterling-Vete and Helen Renée Wuorio made the crucial sequence of connections.NDE Survivors report passing through a tunnel of light, which could logically be the microtubules through which their quantum material passes upon death.NDE survivors report experiencing distorted sensations of time and reliving a lifetime in a moment. This could also be logically linked to microtubules, as they are believed to play a role in governing our sense of time.NDE survivors report being instantly transported to the other side of the universe, possibly outside of space-time, which could be explained by quantum engagement and/or bi-location.NDE survivors report being aware of themselves as being comprised of energy, with no physical body. This could be explained if the soul is energy with a quantum nature.NDE survivors report being aware of other similar energy entities around them and becoming aware of vast masses of light and dark (positive and negative) and being attracted to and drawn into one.If these masses are collective entities composed of quantum ‘soul’ energy entities, they could align with the concept of the Trinity, in which God is expressed in three persons: the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit, functioning as an interconnected, interdependent collective rather than as isolated entities. A collective could also explain reincarnation, and the theory of quantum retrocausality (the idea that future events can influence past events) could mean that we become our own spirit guides.If a collective hierarchy develops, the most often reincarnated quantum ‘soul’ energy entities become the most evolved, developed, learned, and powerful, and gain the highest ranks within the collective. This could explain the existence of angels, archangels, demons, and archdemons, suggesting that God and the Devil are either the most powerful entities in each respective collective or, alternatively, the overarching entities of each collective acting in unison. It also allows for the existence of Jesus as the ‘Son of God’ and how he could perform his miracles.Brian Sterling-Vete and Helen Renée Wuorio conclude that theoretical quantum physics could bridge the traditional chasm separating science and belief. More importantly, perhaps for the first time in history, they may have discovered the theoretical logical sequential connections to ask what was once considered unthinkable: is humanity actually knocking on Heaven's door?

