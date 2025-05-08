New Adjustable NVG Battery Mount Solves Longstanding Aviation Flight Helmet Issue

Adjustable NVG Battery Mount For Flight Helmets - Universal by EVO

Flight safety is paramount, and every component matters. Our Adjustable, Universal NVG Battery Mount is a testament to our dedication to solving real-world problems faced by pilots and flight crews.” — Ron Abbott

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evolution Helmets, a leading innovator in aviation flight helmets and gear, proudly announces the launch of its latest product: the Universal Adjustable NVG Battery Mount for Flight Helmets. This groundbreaking solution addresses a persistent challenge faced by flight crews worldwide—ensuring secure and compatible mounting of night vision goggle (NVG) battery packs across diverse helmet models.

Addressing a Critical Need in Aviation Safety

Flight crews have long grappled with the issue of loose or incompatible NVG battery pack mounts on flight helmets. Variations in standard NVG battery pack slots often result in unstable fits or battery packs that fail to lock in securely. Recognizing the critical nature of this problem, Evolution Helmets engineered the Universal NVG Battery Mount to provide a reliable, adjustable solution that ensures a secure fit with any NVG battery pack on any flight helmet brand.

Innovative Design and Robust Construction

Crafted from aircraft-grade aluminum, the Universal NVG Battery Mount boasts a rugged and reliable design that withstands the rigors of aviation environments. The adjustable locking mechanism accommodates various battery pack sizes, eliminating the need for multiple mounts or makeshift solutions. This universal compatibility streamlines equipment for flight crews, enhancing operational efficiency and safety. It also is not a standard offering given when building an EVO flight helmet.

Proudly Made in the USA

Manufactured in Evolution Helmets' 17,600 sq ft facility in Melbourne, Florida, the Universal NVG Battery Mount exemplifies USA craftsmanship and quality. The company's commitment to producing durable, high-performance aviation gear is evident in every aspect of this new product.

Made by Seasoned Helicopter Pilots for Helicopter Pilots and Aviation Flight Crews

"When we couldn't find a solution that worked, we made one," said Ron, founder of Evolution Helmets & Helicopter Helmet. "Flight safety is paramount, and every component matters. Our Adjustable, Universal NVG Battery Mount is a testament to our dedication to solving real-world problems faced by pilots and flight crews."

Product Features and Benefits

Universal Compatibility: Adjustable design ensures a secure fit with any NVG battery pack and flight helmet brand.

Durable Construction: Made from aircraft-grade aluminum for long-lasting performance.

Enhanced Safety: Eliminates the risk of battery pack detachment or wobble during critical operations, carrying and transport.

Streamlined Equipment: Reduces the need for multiple mounts, or ineffective solutions, simplifying gear for flight crews.

Made in the USA: Manufactured in the Space Coast of Melbourne, Florida and available wordwide.

Availability and Ordering Information

The Universal Adjustable NVG Battery Mount is now available for purchase. For more information, product specifications, and to place an order, please visit:

Product Page and Video Demo - https://www.evolutionhelmets.com/adjustable-nvg-battery-mount-for-flight-helmets--universal.html

About Evolution Helmets

Evolution Helmets is a premier manufacturer of pilot and crew flight helmets and gear, including helmet parts, flight suits, and MK-1 vests. With a 17,600 sq ft manufacturing facility based in Melbourne, Florida, the company has been serving the aviation community for 20 years. Evolution Helmets is dedicated to providing high-quality, innovative solutions that enhance flight safety and crew performance.

About Helicopter Helmet

Helicopter Helmet is a global marketplace for pilot gear, life rafts and vests, survival equipment, and helicopter helmets. The company also specializes in flight helmet repairs and upgrades. Celebrating 20 years in the industry, Helicopter Helmet is committed to supporting the needs of aviation professionals worldwide.

