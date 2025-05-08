RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced today the launch of the Made in Virginia Investment Accelerator, a first-of-its-kind initiative that will ensure Virginia continues to compete for the nation’s most transformative investment projects.

Overseen by state-level leadership, MVIA fast-tracks innovative business investments in America by coordinating state agencies for an efficient and expedited client journey. The initiative has executive sponsorship from the offices of the Governor by the Secretary of Commerce and Trade and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership.

“Virginia is open for business—and we’re raising the bar,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “As CNBC’s Top State for Business, we’re doubling down with the Virginia Investment Accelerator to fast-track game-changing projects, cut red tape, and deliver results that power prosperity across the Commonwealth.”

“The Made in Virginia Investment Accelerator is building the fastest, most responsive economic development engine in America,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Juan Pablo Segura. “If you’re ready to grow, Virginia is ready to go.”

MVIA delivers concierge-style service and whole-of-government coordination to help qualifying U.S.-based companies and foreign companies pursuing expansion and investment in the United States. A unified approach among state agencies will address investor needs promptly, leveraging unique access to Virginia’s cabinet officials and agency leaders to fast track opportunities.

“The Made in Virginia Investment Accelerator turbocharges the way we compete for transformational projects by aligning our full economic development arsenal—from world-class talent programs to industry expertise—into one seamless, pro-business experience,” said VEDP President and CEO Jason El Koubi. “It’s a bold step forward to ensure Virginia remains the top state for business and innovation.”

Virginia recently reached $100 billion in investment and more than 265,000 jobs since the beginning of Governor Youngkin’s administration. The new initiative builds upon the Commonwealth’s strong economic development foundation.

MVIA is a global offering. Qualifying projects will need to meet the following thresholds:

For additional information or to express interest in participating in the Made in Virginia Investment Accelerator, please contact the Office of the Secretary of Commerce and Trade, InvestInVA [at] governor.virginia.gov.

