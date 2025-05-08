Kroolo Announces Strategic Partnership with AgileBiz to Accelerate AI-Driven Work Management Across Africa

Collaboration Aims to Empower African Enterprises with Scalable, AI-Powered Productivity Tools

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kroolo Labs Inc., a global leader in AI-powered workplace operating systems, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Agile Business Solutions (AgileBiz), one of Africa’s premier enterprise IT firms. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Kroolo’s expansion across the African continent.“As a company deeply committed to unlocking productivity through AI, we’re thrilled to partner with AgileBiz, a recognized leader in Africa’s digital transformation journey,” said Shashank Singh, CEO at Kroolo. “This alliance is more than just regional growth; it’s about delivering real, scalable value to African enterprises.”Through a joint go-to-market (GTM) strategy, Kroolo and AgileBiz will empower organizations across industries with next-generation, AI-driven work management solutions. From enterprise resource planning and productivity workflows to real-time collaboration and decision intelligence, the partnership will transform how African businesses operate in this digital-first era.AgileBiz, with its extensive footprint and proven expertise in implementing enterprise-grade solutions across East Africa, will play a pivotal role in localizing and scaling Kroolo’s offerings. The partnership aligns with both companies’ mission to democratize access to innovative technologies and unlock operational excellence for African businesses.“Africa’s growth story is nothing short of exhilarating,” added Singh. “Together with AgileBiz, we’re excited to contribute meaningfully to the region’s dynamic and rapidly evolving AI ecosystem.”

