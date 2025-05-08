NHS top doctor issues call for Spring COVID-19 vaccinations

England’s top doctor has urged those eligible for a Spring COVID-19 vaccine to come forward, as figures published today show almost four in ten eligible people have received their jabs (38.8%).

The weekly vaccination data, also published today, shows NHS teams have now delivered over 3 million (3,049,506) jabs since the rollout kicked off on 1 April.

But with just under six weeks to go, the NHS is reminding those at highest risk of getting seriously unwell if they catch the virus to come forward for their free vaccination and top up their protection this Spring, including those aged 75 and over and people who are immunosuppressed.

Local teams have been working to make it as easy as possible for people to get jabbed close to home, including hosting vaccination pop-ups at a fire station in the Midlands or running mobile vaccination buses in the East of England.

Thousands of appointments are available every day across the country, with most happening at pharmacies and GP practices, and they will continue to run until Tuesday 17 June.

NHS teams have now invited all eligible people to come forward for their jabs, having already sent over 9.7 million invitations, and teams are now sending reminders via text, email, NHS App messages or letters.

Visits to care homes will continue to run over the next six weeks, with two thirds of care homes having been visited in just over a month.

NHS staff will also continue to organise visits to older adult care homes and eligible housebound patients, with today’s data showing uptake from older adults in care homes is now at 50%.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS England’s national medical director, said: “COVID-19 is not just a winter illness and we cannot let the recent sunshine fool us into thinking it is no longer a threat.

“The virus continues to be dangerous for those most at-risk, particularly older people and those with weakened immune systems, so we are encouraging all those who are eligible to come forward as soon as possible and join the three million people already vaccinated so far over the last month.

“Previous immunity can wane over time, so it is important to top-up your protection and while we are sending out invites, you do not need to wait for this to book – just visit the NHS website, use the NHS App or call 119 to get an appointment in your diary.”

Minister for Public Health and Prevention Ashley Dalton, said: “The COVID-19 vaccine is a crucial weapon in the fight to protect those most vulnerable to serious illness.

“That is why it is essential that everyone who is eligible for the spring jab gets it as soon as possible and tops up their protection.

“You can get yours for free at thousands of sites open across the country, including local pharmacies and GP practices.”

Those eligible can book their appointment now through the NHS website (www.nhs.uk/bookcovid), the NHS App or by calling 119.

As well as booked appointments, there are thousands of walk-in appointments available every day, with a full list of local locations available on the NHS walk-in finder.