2025 Pembina County Mock Jury Trial

On May 2, 2025, junior and senior students from Cavalier High School participated in a Mock Jury Trial, presided over by District Court Judge Kari Agotness at the Pembina County Courthouse for a case captioned State vs. Carson White. Students were mentored by Robert Fleming of Fleming, DuBois and Fleming, PLLP in Cavalier ND and Eric Kuhn, high school social studies teacher at Cavalier Public School.

The students acted as judge, defense counsel, prosecutors, and jurors to determine whether the evidence presented showed the fictitious Carson White was guilty or not guilty of the crimes of Disorderly Conduct and Assault. During the trial, some parents also acted as mock protestors in an attempt to disrupt the trial. Following evidence presentation and deliberation, the jurors returned a split verdict finding Carson White not guilty of Disorderly Conduct and guilty of Assault.

By participating in this activity, the students were better able to understand the judicial system and the processes in the courtroom.

Mr. Eric Kuhn (far left) and students of Cavalier High School, are joined by Judge Kari Agotness (off center to the left), with attorney Robert Fleming (front right, kneeling).

Above, the student-jury listened to the case and decided the outcome.

Above and below, students played the roles of prosecution and defense attorneys.