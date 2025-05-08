Kemeny, Ramp & Renaud, LLC Welcomes James A. Tarella as Of Counsel: Seasoned Attorney with Over 40 Years of Experience Joins Central New Jersey Civil Litigation Law Firm

East Brunswick, NJ – Kemeny, Ramp & Renaud, LLC, a distinguished civil litigation law firm in Central New Jersey, is pleased to announce that James A. Tarella has joined the firm as Of Counsel. Mr. Tarella is a seasoned attorney with over 40 years of experience providing strategic legal counsel in a wide range of areas, including corporate and real estate matters, estate planning, and civil litigation. He previously managed a North Brunswick law practice representing businesses and individuals throughout New Jersey.

Background and Expertise

Mr. Tarella brings to the firm deep experience across a broad spectrum of practice areas. His work spans corporate transactions, real estate and land-use development, estate planning, and high-stakes civil litigation, including construction and surety matters. He is particularly recognized for his skill in handling contested estate and probate cases, as well as representing clients in complex real estate transactions and litigation.

His work has significantly shaped legal precedents, including his success in TSI E. Brunswick, LLC v. Zoning Bd. of Adjustment of Twp. of E. Brunswick, 215 N.J. 26 (2013) — a landmark zoning case argued before the New Jersey Supreme Court. The precedent set with that decision has been cited in over twenty subsequent court decisions, solidifying his impact on land use and zoning law.

Strengthening Firm Services

Mr. Tarella’s addition further strengthens Kemeny, Ramp & Renaud’s core litigation and trial practice. His decades of courtroom experience and results-driven advocacy will enhance the firm’s ability to represent clients in business and civil disputes. In addition, his robust background in estate planning and real estate law adds significant depth to the firm’s Trusts & Estates and Real Estate practice areas.

“We are thrilled to welcome James Tarella to our firm,” said Alex Kemeny, managing partner of Kemeny, Ramp & Renaud. “With over four decades of trial experience, James brings a tremendous wealth of knowledge and practical skill to our team. His track record in commercial litigation as well as his deep expertise in estate planning lawyer and real estate law make him a tremendous asset for our clients. We are confident that Jim will significantly strengthen our litigation and trial practice and enhance our estate-planning and real estate lawyer services.”

Continued Growth of the Firm

This is the second major acquisition of legal talent by the firm in recent months. Earlier this year, Kemeny, Ramp & Renaud announced that Gary B. Cornick, an experienced New Jersey trusts and estates attorney, had joined the firm as Of Counsel. The addition of both Mr. Cornick and Mr. Tarella reflects the firm’s ongoing strategic growth and its commitment to offering a comprehensive suite of legal services to individuals and businesses across New Jersey.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/kemeny-ramp-renaud-llc-welcomes-james-a-tarella-as-of-counsel-seasoned-attorney-with-over-40-years-of-experience-joins-central-new-jersey-civil-litigation-law-firm/

