Celeinne Ysunza Shares Compassionate Forgiveness as the Path to Healing in 'From Shattered Innocence to Radiant Healing'

From abandonment and abuse to inner peace and spiritual awakening.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This poignant memoir follows the life of an abandoned baby that was thrust into a childhood marked by relentless abuse - physical, emotional and sexual. The author endured the darkest depths of fear, anger and betrayal while navigating life in various foster homes. Yet, against all odds, she found the strength to transform her pain into healing and become a metaphysical-spiritual guide. From Shattered Innocence to Radiant Healing ” chronicles Ysunza’s journey from suffering to spiritual awakening, revealing how compassion and forgiveness toward her birth parents, and gratitude to God for the wealth of His lessons led her onto the path of light to freedom.“This memoir serves as a gentle reminder to pause and look within our heart for the opportunity to rediscover that priceless gem of forgiveness, especially for our parents who, as likely damaged children, did the best they could,” reader Tanya Elizabeth from La Quinta, CA shared.This memoir is a reminder that healing is possible and that the path to peace is through compassion, both for ourselves and others. “From Shattered Innocence to Radiant Healing: A Journey of Transformation Through Forgiveness and Compassion” by Celeinne Ysunza, PhD is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major online bookstore retailers.For more information about the author, visit https://www.celeinnetheauthor.com About The Reading Glass BooksThe Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.